10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Customer Service Account Representative at Pacific Cookie Company
- Financial Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Line Cook at Cat & Cloud Coffee
- Branch Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track at Cabrillo College
- Sr. Quality Control Inspector for CNC Machining (Day & Swing Shifts) at Larkin Precision Machining
- Public Health Nurse II at The County of Santa Cruz
- Investment Services Sales Assistant at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Provider Reimbursement Manager at Central California Alliance for Public Health
- Client Service Rep/Teller “Client Experience Extraordinaire” at Santa Cruz County Bank
