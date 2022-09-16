Business & Finance Manager

ABOUT US: The Homeless Garden Project (HGP) is a nonprofit organization based in Santa Cruz, CA that provides job training, transitional employment and support services to people who are homeless. As an important complement to these programs, HGP operates a vibrant community volunteer and education program. The training, employment, education and volunteer programs take place in an organic farm and related enterprises.

Our grassroots program is funded through a mix of donations from individuals, grants, events and earned income. On average about 70-75% of our income came from donations, grants and events, the remainder from sales of products made in our training program. We are preparing for a time of growth and a new, permanent, consolidated site; our goal is to serve three times as many people each year and to increase the percentage of income brought in by our enterprises.

JOB SUMMARY: We are seeking a skilled, versatile, committed member of the team as Business and Finance Manager to manage HGP’s financial resources according to GAAP as well as play a key role in enterprise development through monitoring of a business plan. Our team cares about the natural environment and ending homelessness. We work in a simple environment and value the essentials.

REPORTS TO: Executive Director

SALARY: $30.00 - $32.00 per hour; Part-time; 16 days of paid vacation per year, 9 holidays, pro-rated; Some remote work may be possible.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Financial Management:



Manage all accounting transactions

Prepares accounting schedule, reports and financial statements

Prepares journal entries and reconciles ledger accounts

Assures compliance with accounting principles and policies, procedures and contracts

Responsible for payroll process

Supervises data entry staff

Supports the ongoing development and improvement of financial processes and systems, coordinating with other business units such as the farm, retail business, and fundraising.

Works with CPA to prepare annual return

Manage HGP’s annual audit

Maintains banking relationship

Responsible for other duties as assigned in relation to financial management of HGP

PREPARATION AND KNOWLEDGE:



Demonstrable qualifications in accounting or bookkeeping or equivalent experience.

Familiarity with QuickBooks Desktop

Demonstrated experience in financial reporting

Experience working with non-profit agencies and non-profit run businesses desirable but not essential

Ability to recognize problems and provide solutions

Effective communication and proven ability to supervise and develop the skills of others

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please email resume, cover letter and contact information for three references to Darrie Ganzhorn, Executive Director, darrieg@homelessgardenproject.org. Resumes will be accepted until position is filled.