Business & Finance Manager

ABOUT US: The Homeless Garden Project (HGP) is a nonprofit organization based in Santa Cruz, CA that provides job training, transitional employment and support services to people who are homeless. As an important complement to these programs, HGP operates a vibrant community volunteer and education program. The training, employment, education and volunteer programs take place in an organic farm and related enterprises.
Our grassroots program is funded through a mix of donations from individuals, grants, events and earned income. On average about 70-75% of our income came from donations, grants and events, the remainder from sales of products made in our training program. We are preparing for a time of growth and a new, permanent, consolidated site; our goal is to serve three times as many people each year and to increase the percentage of income brought in by our enterprises.
JOB SUMMARY: We are seeking a skilled, versatile, committed member of the team as Business and Finance Manager to manage HGP’s financial resources according to GAAP as well as play a key role in enterprise development through monitoring of a business plan. Our team cares about the natural environment and ending homelessness. We work in a simple environment and value the essentials.
REPORTS TO: Executive Director
SALARY: $30.00 - $32.00 per hour; Part-time; 16 days of paid vacation per year, 9 holidays, pro-rated; Some remote work may be possible.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Financial Management:
- Manage all accounting transactions
- Prepares accounting schedule, reports and financial statements
- Prepares journal entries and reconciles ledger accounts
- Assures compliance with accounting principles and policies, procedures and contracts
- Responsible for payroll process
- Supervises data entry staff
- Supports the ongoing development and improvement of financial processes and systems, coordinating with other business units such as the farm, retail business, and fundraising.
- Works with CPA to prepare annual return
- Manage HGP’s annual audit
- Maintains banking relationship
- Responsible for other duties as assigned in relation to financial management of HGP
PREPARATION AND KNOWLEDGE:
- Demonstrable qualifications in accounting or bookkeeping or equivalent experience.
- Familiarity with QuickBooks Desktop
- Demonstrated experience in financial reporting
- Experience working with non-profit agencies and non-profit run businesses desirable but not essential
- Ability to recognize problems and provide solutions
- Effective communication and proven ability to supervise and develop the skills of others
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please email resume, cover letter and contact information for three references to Darrie Ganzhorn, Executive Director, darrieg@homelessgardenproject.org. Resumes will be accepted until position is filled.