Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Promoted content

Business & Finance Manager

Presented by Homeless Garden Project
homeless garden job header
Share

ABOUT US: The Homeless Garden Project (HGP) is a nonprofit organization based in Santa Cruz, CA that provides job training, transitional employment and support services to people who are homeless. As an important complement to these programs, HGP operates a vibrant community volunteer and education program. The training, employment, education and volunteer programs take place in an organic farm and related enterprises.

Our grassroots program is funded through a mix of donations from individuals, grants, events and earned income. On average about 70-75% of our income came from donations, grants and events, the remainder from sales of products made in our training program. We are preparing for a time of growth and a new, permanent, consolidated site; our goal is to serve three times as many people each year and to increase the percentage of income brought in by our enterprises.

JOB SUMMARY: We are seeking a skilled, versatile, committed member of the team as Business and Finance Manager to manage HGP’s financial resources according to GAAP as well as play a key role in enterprise development through monitoring of a business plan. Our team cares about the natural environment and ending homelessness. We work in a simple environment and value the essentials.

REPORTS TO: Executive Director

SALARY: $30.00 - $32.00 per hour; Part-time; 16 days of paid vacation per year, 9 holidays, pro-rated; Some remote work may be possible.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Financial Management:

  • Manage all accounting transactions
  • Prepares accounting schedule, reports and financial statements
  • Prepares journal entries and reconciles ledger accounts
  • Assures compliance with accounting principles and policies, procedures and contracts
  • Responsible for payroll process
  • Supervises data entry staff
  • Supports the ongoing development and improvement of financial processes and systems, coordinating with other business units such as the farm, retail business, and fundraising.
  • Works with CPA to prepare annual return
  • Manage HGP’s annual audit
  • Maintains banking relationship
  • Responsible for other duties as assigned in relation to financial management of HGP

PREPARATION AND KNOWLEDGE:

  • Demonstrable qualifications in accounting or bookkeeping or equivalent experience.
  • Familiarity with QuickBooks Desktop
  • Demonstrated experience in financial reporting
  • Experience working with non-profit agencies and non-profit run businesses desirable but not essential
  • Ability to recognize problems and provide solutions
  • Effective communication and proven ability to supervise and develop the skills of others

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please email resume, cover letter and contact information for three references to Darrie Ganzhorn, Executive Director, darrieg@homelessgardenproject.org. Resumes will be accepted until position is filled.

Santa Cruz County Job BoardJob Board Listings

More from the Lookout Job Board

View More Local Jobs