We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Provider Services Contracts Analyst in the Provider Services Department. There is one position that can be based out of any of our three offices (Scotts Valley, CA; Salinas, CA; Merced, CA).

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Provider Services Contracts Manager, you will:

Process and track routine provider contracts from creation through final execution and ensure legal and regulatory compliance

Conduct research and analysis on contract terms and language to evaluate solutions and alternatives

Collaborate with individual stakeholders to provide guidance on Alliance contracting policies and procedures

Collect and synthesize data to produce reports for external auditors and state agencies

Assist with program activities and special projects

ABOUT THE TEAM: The Provider Services Department is a professional, collaborative and fun group dedicated to their mission of promoting member wellness through the availability of qualified, accessible, and responsive providers. The Provider Services Contracts team manages our agreements with our providers. We ensure that providers are aware of their legal requirements and that the Alliance is meeting its contractual requirements for both the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and the Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC).

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:

Have some experience facilitating contract negotiations

Embody confidence in leading discussions with providers and internal stakeholders

Be a team player; with the ability to be flexible amid shifting priorities

Balance working both independently and collaboratively

Exhibit sound judgement and excellent customer service

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements, click here.

Knowledge of:



Legal terminology and standard contracting agreement structure

Legislative and regulatory directives

Principles and practices of customer service

Principles and practices of contract negotiation

Methods, tools and techniques associated with contract development, review, implementation, and management

Ability to:



Independently negotiate routine contract provisions within the scope of assigned authority

Ability to exercise sound judgment and discretion and recognize issues requiring escalation to management

Ability to understand, interpret, and apply contract language legislative and regulatory directives, policies, standards, and guidelines

Ability to demonstrate strong analytical and research skills, identify and troubleshoot issues, identify alternative solutions, and make recommendations for action



Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Business, Legal Studies, Healthcare or a related field or possession of a Paralegal Certificate

A minimum of three years of experience in health services, managed care, contracting, or government assistance programs which included experience supporting or performing contract negotiations (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience; a J.D. may substitute for three years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.