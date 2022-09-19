FILING DEADLINE: Friday, October 14, 2022

SALARY: $6,663 - $8,701 per month

JOB TYPE: Open and promotional

Bilingual (Spanish/English) Candidates Encouraged to Apply

JOB DESCRIPTION: Under direction, inspect and investigate environmental health conditions to enforce Federal, State, County and local environmental health and safety laws, ordinances, and regulations; obtain compliance or corrective action; educate the public concerning environmental health and safety; and do other work as required. Environmental Health Specialist II position may be assigned in one of the following units: Consumer Protection, Hazardous Materials, Site Mitigation, Land Use, Sewage Disposal & Wastewater, and Water Resources. The eligible list established from this recruitment will be used to fill the current and future vacancies throughout the life of the eligible list.

The option for remote work may be available based on the type of work and operational needs.

JOB REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of education and experience which would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying, unless otherwise specified. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Two years of professional environmental health field experience.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS/CONDITIONS & LICENSE REQUIREMENTS:

Possession of a valid certificate of registration as an Environmental Health Specialist issued by the California State Department of Health Services

Possess and maintain a valid California Class C Driver License.

Special Working Conditions: Exposure to variable temperatures; slippery surfaces; loud noises; sunburn; dust and pollen; bee stings; infections, such as tickborne Lyme disease or mosquito-borne encephalitis; angry or hostile persons; hazardous materials; wetness, such as while walking in the rain or through a stream on a site inspection; raw or partially treated sewage; inadequate ventilation; live electrical wires, aggressive dogs, fleas, cockroaches & rodents. Other Special Requirements: Positions may be assigned to carry a pager, cell phone or other communication equipment and respond to emergency situations and perform on-call or call-back duties. Work situations may include evenings, weekends, and holidays.

KNOWLEDGE: Thorough knowledge of proven techniques and methodologies to conduct scientific and regulatory investigations. Working knowledge of methods and techniques of scientific investigation, inspection and resolving unsanitary conditions; the principles and practices of environmental health inspections, regulations and enforcement; functions and relationships of Federal, State, regional and local regulatory agencies responsibility for investigating violations of environmental health and safety laws; proven techniques and methodologies to conduct scientific and regulatory investigations; environmental health and safety codes; principles of environmental health and sanitation; State laws, local ordinances and regulations governing environmental health and sanitation and a particular area of specialization such as public water systems, hazardous materials management, housing inspection, solid waste management, plan check reviews, alternative sewage systems, land use, sensitive site and environmental condition reviews.

ABILITY TO:



Analyze situations accurately and take effective action

Establish and maintain cooperative relationships with others

Prepare clear and concise reports

Learn environmental health and safety codes

Learn the principles of environmental health and sanitation

Learn to apply Federal and State laws, local ordinances and regulations governing environmental health and sanitation

Secure corrective action through education or voluntary compliance or legal enforcement; provide instructions in the methods and procedures of sanitary inspection and correction of unsanitary conditions

Understand conditions and develop alternatives for soils and percolation problems

Input, access and analyze data using a computer

Make public presentations

Respond to emergency calls pertaining to environmental health during work and non-work hours

Resolve unsanitary conditions and public health hazards

Obtain additional specialized training pertaining to environmental health

Deliver accurate and respectful risk communication to the public

Apply specialized knowledge and expertise to complex assignments

Plan, organize and carry out research, analyze and evaluate data, prepare comprehensive reports, and make recommendations based on findings.

THE EXAMINATION: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

BENEFITS:

ANNUAL LEAVE - 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave.

HOLIDAYS - 13 paid holidays per year.

BEREAVEMENT LEAVE – 3 days paid in California 5 days paid out-of-state.

MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

VISION PLAN - County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

RETIREMENT - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

DISABILITY INSURANCE - Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions.

DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing “pre-tax dollars.”

H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) - Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, minorities, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.