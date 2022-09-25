10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Environmental Health Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
- Provider Services Contract Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
- Senior Instructional Technician - Mathematics/STEM at Cabrillo College
- Treasury Management Associate at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency
- Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project
- Financial Services Officer (Personal Banker) at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Environmental Health Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz
- Medical Assisting Instructor (Temporary Contract) at Cabrillo College
- Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
