Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families. Employee housing is provided through 51 rental units at the Laureate Court apartments and 188 for-sale homes in four different locations. The unit also provides off-campus student housing support and summer conference operations. CHES manages the auxiliary services units of the Bay Tree Bookstore and ID card services and offers Early Education Services for student parents. More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Associate Director of Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH), the Housing Coordinator works independently, performing specialized functions for Graduate, (GSH), and Family Student Housing, (FSH). The incumbent will perform all aspects of housing coordination and coordinates the financial and business services for Graduate and Family Student Housing. They will oversee the day to day operations of the Family Student Housing Office and will serve as a back-up as needed to the Office Coordinator for Graduate and Family Housing.

45% - Housing Coordination

Assigns Family Student Housing (FSH) and Grad Student Housing (GSH) apartments and provides information for Move-In. For FSH, applies prorated rental rate for the first month, receives security deposit, coordinates completion of contracts and issues relevant documents to the resident. For GSH, assigns residents in the StarRez Housing system. Coordinates hotel assignments for Graduate Students and provides coordination of the “Grad Housing Hotel Program”. Maintains current resident lists and distributes the list to appropriate departments or staff. Coordinates contract renewal process. Updates databases as needed. Processes housing cancellations. Resolves routine questions, problems and issues. Advises students on Housing processes, forms, and resources. Maintains confidentiality of all resident student records. For FSH, processes Housing Authority (HUD) contracts. Liaisons with Housing Services, Facilities and the Santa Cruz County Housing Authority for facilities compliance. Works with the Assistant Director to compile statistics on occupancy rates and produce weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual reports for review. Reviews student records and accounts and advises students on understanding their student Academic Information System, (AIS), account / statement; advises and refers students not maintaining full-time student status. Refers GSH residents to accounts advisor at the Student Housing Services Office. Monitors student and / or family status of residents for continued eligibility for housing on a quarterly basis. Sends notification to students informing them of ineligibility for housing and coordinates their vacate dates. Processes intent to Move Out forms and coordinates move out dates with Facilities manager.

35% - Billing Coordination:

Coordinates the processing of and posting of all FSH apartment Move-Out billings and approves resident security deposit refunds. Oversees FSH resident account receivables using the on-line Academic Information System. Reviews monthly accounts receivable report and payment plan requests. Interfaces with Student Business Services, the Cashier’s Office, and Financial Aid as needed to assist in the management of residents’ accounts. Notifies the Associate Director on chronic delinquencies and with AD’s approval, coordinates eviction processes with the Student Housing Services Office. Processes student billing, including charges for lost keys, lock outs, and Move Out billing for cleaning / damage for FSH. Enters requisitions and / or purchase orders into the Cruz Buy purchasing system, completing processing in accordance with unit and campus policy and procedure. Identifies errors on purchase orders or invoice payments and works to resolve them to ensure complete and timely fulfillment of orders. Maintains knowledge of campus fiscal policies, procedures, and database systems. For FSH, coordinates billing and transfers with PG&E. 15% - Administrative Duties Works with the AD to establishes written procedures and instructions and develop methods or procedures to resolve recurring or unusual problems. Provides back up to Office Coordinator. In particular: keys, student staff supervision, billing and customer service to residents.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned:

Provides back-up support for equipment and supply procurement for ARCH units. Attends staff meetings



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Organizational skills with the ability to prioritize work and function independently under pressure of deadlines and with frequent interruptions.

Interpersonal skills (both verbal and written) with effectiveness in interacting with individuals of various social, cultural, economic and educational backgrounds.

Related clerical and administrative experience with a knowledge of standard office procedures and equipment.

Experience in handling financial transactions and in maintaining accounts receivables accounts.

Excellent and problem-solving skills.

Experience working with Word documents, spreadsheets and complex database programs for development of reports, forms, correspondence, email, database, communications and internet applications.

Experience solving various operational problems, coordinating the work of busy departments with a high volume of external contacts.

Proven ability to work independently, prioritize multiple work assignments, and complete assigned tasks accurately within strict deadlines.

Ability to interpret complex policy and procedure interpretations, and ability to explain the same to clients and customers.

Ability to learn and work with complex campus database programs such as the Administrative Information System (AIS) and the Student Housing Online (SHO) system.

Ability to interact effectively with staff, students and residents from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Knowledge of University infrastructure, policies and procedures.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selected candidate will be required to pass a criminal history background check.

Occasional weekend or evening hours are required (e.g., opening weekend in September, closing weekend in June). Position also may require additional hours during the month of September and June.

The University of California has implemented a policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here. Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO USE THE UCSC ON-LINE PROCESS.

View full job description and access on-line application here. To ensure review of application materials by the hiring unit, they must be submitted on or before the initial review date (IRD) via the Staff Employment Opportunities web site. Computer is available at the UC Santa Cruz Staff Human Resources Office located at Scotts Valley Center. The Scotts Valley Center is located at 100 Enterprise Way, Suite E100, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. To learn more or to request disability accommodations, call 831-459-2009. Hearing impaired are encouraged to use the California Relay Service at 800-735-2922.