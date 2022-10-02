10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz
- Sales Associate at Sock Shop & Shoe Company
- Athletic Trainer at Monte Vista Christian School
- Service Manager at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
- Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc
- Senior Public Health Investigator at The County of Santa Cruz
- Instructional Technician - Dental Hygiene at Cabrillo College
- Sr. Quality Control Inspector for CNC Machining (Day & Swing Shifts) at Larkin Precision Machining
- Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank
