10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz
  2. Sales Associate at Sock Shop & Shoe Company
  3. Athletic Trainer at Monte Vista Christian School
  4. Service Manager at Bay Federal Credit Union
  5. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
  6. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc
  7. Senior Public Health Investigator at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Instructional Technician - Dental Hygiene at Cabrillo College
  9. Sr. Quality Control Inspector for CNC Machining (Day & Swing Shifts) at Larkin Precision Machining
  10. Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Job Board

