LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Facil Plant & Plant Operations

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 10/18/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Staff at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

This full-time, 12-months per year Lead Custodian, under general supervision, leads and participates in the work of a custodial crew engaged in general custodial duties related to the maintenance and cleaning of District buildings and adjacent grounds; ensures buildings and facilities are secured; oversees supplies and equipment inventory for assigned facilities; assists with setups and breakdowns for events; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Provides input in selecting and training employees; provides day-to-day lead work guidance and coordination to other Classified staff; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and regulatory requirements and standards; monitors workflow to ensure that deadlines are being met in an optimal manner; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and the use of equipment and material; conducts safety training and ensures appropriate safe work practices are being observed.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals and values.

Participates in the cleaning and maintenance of assigned buildings, facilities and associated grounds; trains new employees and oversees the proper use of custodial cleaning equipment, materials and supplies; ensures custodial crew performs duties safely and effectively.

Distributes materials and equipment to custodial staff; maintains inventory and orders; receives supplies and equipment; ensures equipment and supplies are maintained in good working condition and tags equipment for repair.

Coordinates the setup and breakdown of chairs, tables, bleachers, stages and equipment for events and classes; dusts and mops basketball courts; cleans theater.

Inspects job sites to determine work required and evaluates work completion; reviews work in progress or upon completion.

Ensures all assigned buildings are secure at the end of the shift; reports vandalism, suspicious activities and maintenance needs to supervisor; responds to accidents and emergency situations.

Performs a variety of minor non-technical repairs to buildings and fixtures; oversees special projects and coordinates movement of classrooms, furniture, supplies and equipment.

Creates work orders, logs, checklists and reports; enters employee data into computers and appropriate systems.

Meets with supervisor to review work on a regular or semi-regular basis as directed.

Completes daily activity reports as required.

Oversees the safe and legal disposal of hazardous waste, chemicals and biological materials.



OTHER DUTIES:



Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Coordinates custodial activities with District departments and staff; responds to questions or complaints from user departments.

Operates a forklift as trained and certified.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; or an equivalent combination of training and experience;

Graduation from high school or a GED program AND

Three (3) years of custodial experience

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Methods, materials and equipment used in custodial work.

The operation and maintenance of a variety of hand and power custodial tools and equipment.

Proper cleaning methods.

Safe work methods and safety practices related to custodial work.

Proper mixing and diluting of cleansers, disinfectants and cleaning agents.

Quality assurance inspection methods and techniques.

Storage, delivery, inventory control and physical inventory practices, procedures, methods and techniques.

Organization and layout of campus buildings/facilities.

Regulations and applicable laws regarding the use and disposal of various hazardous materials.

Applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations including applicable OSHA rules and regulations.

Proper English usage including grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Safety policies and work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:



Assign and inspect the work of custodial personnel.

Determine work priorities during peak workload periods, using sound judgment in the application of policies, rules, regulations and standard operating procedures.

Complete custodial assignments independently without immediate supervision.

Operate and maintain tools/equipment used in custodial work.

Perform minor maintenance repairs.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes, regulations, policies and procedures.

Prepare and maintain basic records accurately.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

A valid California driver’s license and the ability to maintain insurability under the District’s vehicle insurance program may be required in some assignments.

Forklift certification and First Aid/CPR-AED certification must be acquired within 60 days of employment or promotion.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $4,165 to $5,581 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday-Thursday 6pm-2:30am, Friday 4pm-12:30am, with weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits page on the HR webpage for more information.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here. Please submit all of the following:



Completed application

Resume

Answer Supplemental Questions

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. A position eligibility pool may be established in order to fill other full-time, part-time, or substitute assignments as needs arise.

Selection Procedure: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. Selected applicants will be required to pass a bilingual/biliterate test prior to being invited for an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and can also be accessed through your portal.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at cabrillohr@cabrillo.edu.