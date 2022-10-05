We have an opportunity to join Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance) as the Compliance Director, leading our Compliance department.

This position is available in any of our three California office locations: Merced, Salinas or Scotts Valley.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Chief Compliance Officer, you will:

Provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing, and monitoring the Alliance’s Compliance Program

Provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing, and monitoring the Alliance’s Regulatory Affairs function

Direct the Compliance Department, act as a subject matter expert, and provide executive level advice and guidance on compliance and regulatory affairs issues and overall business operations

Direct, manage and supervises Compliance Department staff

ABOUT THE TEAM: The Compliance Department promotes a culture of compliance and helps Alliance staff understand and follow the Compliance Plan, applicable laws, regulations and obligations, and the Alliance’s Code of Conduct. The Compliance Department is a resource for Alliance staff, assisting the organization in carrying out its mission with transparency and integrity and in accordance with the Alliance’s legal and regulatory obligations.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:

Have strong experience leading effective compliance programs, which include the seven elements, HIPAA, Fraud Waste & Abuse, internal audits, regulatory affairs, and delegate oversight

Have knowledge of Medi-Cal and regulatory agencies

Lead with integrity; providing clear direction, feedback and expectations

Be an effective and transparent communicator, promoting authentic, direct and timely communication within your own team and across the organization

Be a strategic leader and thought partner, with strength in process improvement

Have a commitment to team development, encouraging a professional environment that is inspired, supported, professional and fun

Be a galvanizer with the skill to rally, inspire and organize your team and stakeholders to take action and do their best work

Desirable experience in: Medicare and/or NCQA Accreditation

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:



Regulatory compliance, contracting, quality improvement practices and audit techniques related to health care

Principles of health care planning and administration

Health care regulatory policies

Principles of health care compliance

Medi-Cal, Public Assistance or Social Security programs

Promoting and applying change management principles

Ability to:



Develop, plan, organize and direct programs and activities that are complex in nature and regional in scope

Direct, manage, supervise, mentor, train and evaluate the work of staff

Act as a technical resource and explain complex laws, regulations, processes, and programs related to areas of responsibility

Analyze and interpret legal and contractual language

Demonstrate strong analytical skills, accurately collect, manage and analyze data, identify issues, offer recommendations and potential consequences, and mitigate risk

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration, Health Care Policy, Health Care Compliance, Health Law or a related field

A minimum of ten years of experience related to regulatory compliance in a managed care, health care or health policy organization, which included a minimum of five years of management level experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying.

OTHER DETAILS:

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: This position requires staff to be fully vaccinated and boosted upon their start date as a condition of employment. Proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire. Fully vaccinated is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more



HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.