We have an opportunity to join Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance) as the Legal Services Director, leading our Legal Affairs department.

This position is available in any of our three California office locations: Merced, Salinas or Scotts Valley.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Reporting to the Chief Compliance Officer, you will:

Provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing, and monitoring the Alliance’s Legal Services Department

Direct the Legal Services Department, act as a subject matter expert and provide executive level advice and guidance on legal and administrative contracting issues and overall business operations

Manage and coordinate legal matters in collaboration with external counsel

Direct health plan administrative contracting, including maintenance of agreements and negotiation and re-negotiation of contracts in coordination with Alliance staff and external counsel

Direct, manage, and supervise Legal Services Department staff

ABOUT THE TEAM: The Legal Services Department is a component of the Compliance Division, which promotes a culture of compliance and helps Alliance staff understand and follow the Compliance Plan, applicable laws, regulations and obligations, and the Alliance’s Code of Conduct. The Compliance Division is a resource for Alliance staff, assisting the organization in carrying out its mission with transparency and integrity and in accordance with the Alliance’s legal and regulatory obligations.

The new Legal Services Department is responsible for coordinating and managing legal matters, including legal inquiries and litigation, and executing the Alliance’s administrative contracting function. Legal Services is closely tied to meeting legal regulatory obligations, managing legal matters, and supports the Alliance in effectively mitigating and managing risk.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:

Be a servant leader who has the ability to mentor their team and support their staff in owning the processes and being subject matter experts

Be an expert in transactional law, with some knowledge of the litigation process

Have knowledge of administrative contracting, including best practices, negotiation and risk assessment (some knowledge of purchasing contracts a plus)

Have knowledge of the general principles behind insurance, including assessing coverage limits and risk assessment

Have strength in balancing risk mitigation with the need to meet business operations and ensure stakeholder buy-in

Build relationships across all departments and help influence and facilitate change management throughout the organization

Have familiarity with Medi-Cal programs & regulatory environments, with the ability to assess and ensure alignment with regulatory requirements

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:



Health care laws

Knox-Keene Health Care Service Plan Act and Regulations, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), federal requirements pertaining to the Medicare and Medicaid programs, Stark Law, and False Claims Act

Thorough knowledge of state regulatory agencies, such as DHCS, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC)

Regulatory requirements for public agencies in the delivery of health care services

Medi-Cal, Medicaid, and Medicare rules and regulations

Principles and practices of supervision and training

Ability to:



Provide prudent legal recommendations and counsel to executive team members

Develop legal strategies and objectives, analyze case law, and make recommendations

Perform risk assessment, anticipate and respond to risks, and provide risk mitigation support

Review, guide or provide a response to legal inquiries, including subpoenas

Provide advice and perform legal research related to regulatory issues, provider and vendor contracting, and general healthcare compliance matters

Analyze and interpret legal, regulatory and contractual language, policies, procedures and guidelines, and legislative and regulatory directives

Education and Experience:



Juris Doctor degree from an accredited law school, admitted to and in good standing with the State Bar of California, and possession of an active license to practice law in California

A minimum of seven years of experience as a practicing health care attorney performing research and analysis of legal, statutory, and regulatory information, which included a minimum of five years of management level experience and a minimum of three years of experience related to health plan operations; or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.