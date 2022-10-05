We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Pharmacy Technician in the Pharmacy Department. There is one position that can be filled in one of our office locations: Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas offices.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Reporting to the Pharmacy Services Supervisor, you will:

Assist the Pharmacy Department with internal and external issue resolution and communications requiring specialized pharmacy technical ability and expertise related to medication coordination

Review and process prior authorization requests for physician-administered drugs, which includes intake, triage, and associated correspondence, using established criteria

Ensure accuracy and perform timely review of member and provider correspondence

Assist in the implementation and maintenance of pharmacy programs, such as medication reconciliation

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:



Medi-Cal, Medicare and/or commercial health insurance programs

General pharmacy prior authorization process

Standard medical abbreviations and medical terminology

Drug generic and trade name equivalents

Computerized drug programs and standard format of National Drug Codes (NDC)

Ability to:



Read, understand, and transcribe pharmaceutical information

Read chart notes

Problem solve and provide guidance regarding formulary alternatives

Identify issues of concern, gather and evaluate information, and document recommendations

Handle conversations and sensitive issues with confidentiality, tact, and diplomacy



Education and Experience:



Current, valid license in good standing as a Pharmacy Technician issued by the California State Board of Pharmacy

High school diploma or equivalent and four years of experience as a Pharmacy Technician (an Associate’s degree may substitute for one year of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.