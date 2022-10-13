Housekeeper

ABOUT US: Cavanagh’s Cleaning is a busy, fast-paced cleaning business focused on Airbnb’s & residential cleaning. We do light and deep cleaning, bed-making and laundry. You have to be able to drive to and from work. Gas is compensated for.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:



Bedmaking

Kitchen/bathroom cleaning

Dusting

Vacuuming

Mopping

Deep cleaning

Some commercial jobs as well.

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:



Must have reliable transportation

Job training provided

HIGHLIGHTS:



Competitive pay

Flexible schedule

No experience needed

SALARY: $20.00 per hour

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please contact Alicia Cavanagh at 831-439-4456 to schedule an interview.