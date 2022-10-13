Housekeeper

Share
ABOUT US: Cavanagh’s Cleaning is a busy, fast-paced cleaning business focused on Airbnb’s & residential cleaning. We do light and deep cleaning, bed-making and laundry. You have to be able to drive to and from work. Gas is compensated for.
EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:
- Bedmaking
- Kitchen/bathroom cleaning
- Dusting
- Vacuuming
- Mopping
- Deep cleaning
- Some commercial jobs as well.
QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have reliable transportation
- Job training provided
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Competitive pay
- Flexible schedule
- No experience needed
SALARY: $20.00 per hour
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please contact Alicia Cavanagh at 831-439-4456 to schedule an interview.