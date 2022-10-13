Water Quality Specialist II

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

SALARY: $5,898 - $7,602 per month

CLOSING DATE: Friday, October 21, 2022

THE JOB: Santa Cruz County’s Water Quality Program seeks energetic, enthusiastic, and nimble environmental microbiologists, chemists, and engineers with a passion for water quality management in the context of public health protection and ecological resilience. Help contribute to sustaining and advancing the ELAP accredited laboratory program targeted at ambient water systems (freshwater, estuarine, and near-shore), drinking water, stormwater, and focused investigations. The scope of activities includes molecular analyses (microbial source tracking, cyanobacteria, wastewater surveillance, detection of indicator organisms and pathogens, and eDNA), geochemistry, cyanobacterial toxins, and routine monitoring of watersheds in compliance with the requirements of the Clean Water Act (Total Maximum Daily Loads, BEACH Act, and stormwater permits). There are also opportunities to implement new environmental chemistry methods. Participate in watershed characterization efforts that include in-situ monitoring and targeted sampling. The multi-disciplinary program involves conducting traditional and emerging analytical investigations to address chronic, transient, and emerging water quality concerns. Strong problem-solving skills with applications in environmental microbiology, analytical chemistry, quality assurance, and watershed science are critical for success.

The option for remote work may be available based on the type of work and operational needs.

THE REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of education and experience which would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying, unless otherwise specified. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Two years of water quality experience equivalent to a Water Quality Specialist I at Santa Cruz County OR

Possession of a valid Certificate of Registration as an Environmental Health Specialist issued by the State Department of Health Services AND

Equivalent to six months experience designing, constructing, installing, inspecting, or maintaining on-site wastewater disposal systems or conducting water quality monitoring efforts

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Possess and maintain a valid California Class C Driver License. Special Requirements/Conditions include:



Exposure to variable temperatures; slippery surfaces; loud noises; sunburn; dust and pollen; bee stings; infections, such as tick-borne Lyme disease or mosquito-borne encephalitis; angry or hostile persons; corrosive chemicals; wetness, such as while walking in the rain or through a stream on a site inspection.

OTHER SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Positions may be assigned to respond to emergency situations and perform on-call or call-back duties. Work situations may include evenings, weekends, and holidays. Positions may be assigned to carry a pager and respond to emergency situations and perform on-call or call-back duties. Work situations may include evenings, weekends, and holidays.

KNOWLEDGE:



Some knowledge of the basic principles and laboratory applications of water chemistry

Chemical laboratory methods, equipment, facilities and materials

The principles of aquatic biology, including sampling and analysis procedures

The hazards of operating laboratory equipment and of working in a laboratory environment, including knowledge of appropriate safety precautions

Principles, methods and techniques of wastewater disposal systems

The impact of environmental factors such as soils topography, geology, groundwater and slope, on wastewater disposal systems

The principles of environmental health and wastewater management

Basic data analysis techniques.

Working knowledge of Purposes and policies, procedures, and regulations of a County Environmental Health Department

The principles and techniques of gathering and analyzing and validating data.

Some knowledge of the techniques of public presentation

The principles of biology, geology, hydrology, water quality, or watershed management pertaining to land use and water resource planning.

ABILITY TO:



Learn to perform chemical, biological and physical analysis related to water pollution; make and record accurate scientific observations

Learn to collect field samples, such as stream samples or monitoring well samples; prepare related reports

Understand and follow technical and complex oral and written instructions

Maintain accurate records

Work in a variety of physical environments, which may involve walking over rugged terrain, over streambeds or through water

Learn to input, access and analyze data using a computer terminal; perceive colors normally

Learn to make inspections to determine compliance with performance standards

Learn to read, interpret and evaluate map and file information such as soil, topography, geology, groundwater, and slope and water quality data

Establish and maintain cooperative relationships with others

Interpret and explain program policies and procedures

Perform chemical, biological and physical analysis related to water pollution

Collect field samples, such as stream samples or monitoring well samples

Make inspections to determine compliance with performance standards

Read, interpret and evaluate map and file information such as soil, topography, geology, groundwater, and slope and water quality data

Make and record accurate scientific observations

Prepare and present studies and reports, orally, written and graphically

Synthesize and explain technical data to non-scientific people

Speak effectively before groups

Interpret, explain and apply laws, ordinances, rules and regulations

Interpret and explain program policies and procedures

Evaluate and prepare inspection reports on existing on-site wastewater disposal systems

Institute enforcement actions.

THE EXAMINATION: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online here or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, minorities, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S. Some positions may require Fingerprinting and/or Background Investigation.

