Unified Permit Center Manager

JOB TYPE: Open & Promotional

SALARY: $8,247 - $11,052 per month*

CLOSING DATE: Friday, October 28, 2022

JOB SUMMARY: Under general direction, to plan, organize and direct the work of Unified Permit Center staff representing the Community Development and Infrastructure Department; to coordinate a variety of land development permits, provide conflict resolution, develop a comprehensive approach to resolve customer service concerns; identifies and facilitates process improvements that result in a user friendly permit process for both customers and staff; and to do other work as required. *Salary pending Board approval.

THE REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:



Equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with a major in construction management, urban or regional planning, architecture, building trades, civil engineering, or a closely related field AND

Four (4) years of experience* in managing or supervising a customer service-related function providing technical services such as interpretation of laws, codes, rules, and regulations related to building and planning, enforcement of municipal codes and/or permit application processing, OR

Equivalent to an Associate’s degree from an accredited college with a major in construction management, building inspection and construction codes, architecture, or a closely related field AND

Six (6) years of experience* in managing or supervising a customer service-related function providing technical services such as interpretation of laws, codes, rules, and regulations related to building and planning, enforcement of municipal codes and/or permit application processing

OR Equivalent to (8) years of increasingly responsible experience* in managing or supervising a customer service-related function providing technical services such as interpretation of laws, codes, rules, and regulations related to building and planning, enforcement of municipal codes and/or application processing.

Training/Certification/License: Successful completion of supervisory and management training is highly desirable.

Special Requirements: Possession of a valid California Class C Driver License or the employee must be able to provide suitable transportation which is approved by the appointing authority.

Knowledge: Working knowledge of:



Effective management principles and practices

The principles of organizational process improvement

The principles of land use planning in a controlled growth environment; budgeting principles in a government agency

Department programs, functions and services

Laws, codes, rules and regulations related to building, planning, municipal code enforcement

The applications of data processing to planning operations

The principles and techniques of supervision and training

Some knowledge of the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act

Ability to:



Plan, organize, direct and supervise the work of the Unified Permit Center

Establish, maintain, and provide effective working relations with others contacted in the course of business

Develop and implement program performance measures

Exercise high levels of independent judgement and decision making in the process of problem resolution and utilize creative problem-solving skills

Supervise, train and evaluate the work of subordinate staff

Exercise initiative, ingenuity and sound judgement in solving administrative, operational and personnel problems

Evaluate and develop improvements to land use permit services

Understand, interpret, explain and apply laws, rules and regulations

Understand and effectively communicate to others the goals, concepts and principles of the Unified Permit Center work sections

Prepare clear, accurate and concise written reports and correspondence

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

And effectively present planning matters to public groups.

THE EXAMINATION: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online here or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S.

Some positions may require fingerprinting and/or background investigation.

