LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

DEPARTMENT: Fleet Maintenance

SALARY: $28.37 - $36.20 per hour

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 11/10/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

ABOUT US: Join the Santa Cruz METRO team and gain skills in the fast-growing industry of zero emission buses as a Mechanic II! We offer extensive training programs to new hires so that they gain the knowledge and confidence to perform mechanical duties on natural gas powered, hybrid and zero emission METRO buses.

METRO is committed to the safety, health and well-being of our employees and customers. We have implemented the highest level of safety protocols and steps to ensure our employees and the community are safe and healthy.

Santa Cruz METRO is offering a hiring bonus of up to $4,000:



$500 after training

$1,500 after probation

$2,000 one year after probation (approx. 2080 hours worked)

JOB SUMMARY: Under general supervision, a Mechanic II performs skilled, journey-level maintenance work related to the repair and maintenance of Santa Cruz METRO buses, vehicles, and other equipment; provides technical direction and assistance to lower level staff; and performs related work as required.

CHARACTERISTICS AND EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below represent the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them if the work is related or a logical assignment to this class.



All duties of Mechanic I position

Performs a variety of skilled tasks in the mechanical maintenance, repair, and modification of buses, automobiles, trucks and other Santa Cruz METRO vehicles and equipment.

Inspects equipment for needed repairs; determines parts, materials, and time needed to conduct needed maintenance or repairs; determines whether parts are in stock or must be ordered; requisitions or otherwise requests needed parts and materials to perform work.

Performs semi-major overhauls under the direction of higher level staff; repairs and adjusts compressed natural gas (CNG), diesel, and gasoline engines, transmissions, and other vehicle systems and components; maintains diagnoses, inspects, and repairs CNG and diesel supply tanks, fuel delivery systems and related components.

Inspects, diagnoses and repairs vehicle electrical systems.

Inspects, relines and adjusts brakes; removes and installs tires; performs wheel alignments; and performs other vehicle maintenance tasks.

Performs safety and preventative maintenance inspections as required.

May respond to and/or assist with emergency repair road calls.

Recognizes potential safety hazards and makes appropriate recommendations to higher level staff.

Fuels Santa Cruz METRO equipment including gasoline, diesel, and CNG vehicles.

Maintains Santa Cruz METRO property, tools, and equipment used in vehicle maintenance.

Maintains a clean work area.

Maintains accurate written and electronic records, logs and work orders.

Provides technical direction and assistance to lower level staff.

Performs data entry to update and maintain information in digital files; may maintain spreadsheets and other documents to track information.

Operates standard office equipment; utilizes computer software in performing job tasks.

Drives a Santa Cruz METRO vehicle to perform assignments.

Performs related work as required

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: Any combination of experience and education that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Education, Training, and Experience: Two (2) years of progressively responsible experience equivalent to a Mechanic I with Santa Cruz METRO, OR

Two (2) years of progressively responsible experience equivalent to a Mechanic I with Santa Cruz METRO, Three (3) years of progressively responsible experience performing heavy equipment mechanic work, OR

Graduation from a certified maintenance training program approved to Santa Cruz METRO standards, AND

One (1) year of experience performing mechanic duties.

LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES: A valid California Driver’s License will be required at the time of appointment and throughout employment. Must be able to obtain and maintain a current, valid California Class “B” Driver’s License with “P” Passenger endorsement.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:



Must possess tools (up to ¾ inch drive) necessary to perform the duties of the position and a rollaway toolbox.

Driving record will be reviewed as part of the application process.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Knowledge of:



Basic principles, practices, methods, equipment, materials, tools and procedures used in the maintenance, service, and repair of automotive and heavy-duty engine operation.

Safe mechanical work practices.

Basic vehicle and equipment overhaul and repair procedures.

Engine tune-up procedures.

Basic electrical and hydraulic systems.

Proper use of hand, electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic tools and diagnostic equipment.

Welding and oxygen-acetylene equipment used in the routine repair, maintenance, and service of vehicles.

Standard electronic diagnostic equipment.

Basic air brake systems.

Methods of maintaining information in digital or hard copy files.

Methods of prioritizing, planning and organizing work.

Time management techniques.

Customer service techniques.

Basic mathematics including percentages and basic statistics.

The effective use of modern office equipment, personal computers, and applicable standard business software.

Ability to:



Perform routine, semi-skilled duties related to the maintenance, repair, and alteration of fleet vehicles and equipment.

Understand and follow oral and written instructions.

Read and interpret technical manuals and schematics.

Learn to diagnose and troubleshoot equipment problems.

Operate welding equipment, brake drum lathes, drill presses, diagnostic equipment and other tools and equipment used in the repair, maintenance, and service of vehicles.

Use manual and power tools and equipment safely.

Learn to estimate costs and determines the materials and equipment needed to make vehicle and equipment repairs.

Handle hazardous items and materials safely.

Apply safe work practices and procedures around extremely high pressure and flammable CNG fuel.

Make quick decisions in an emergency.

Maintain records and control systems with accuracy and attention to detail.

Input data into a database.

Adhere to established work schedules and timelines.

Use good judgment and discretion when performing assignments.

Effectively balance multiple assignments simultaneously.

Utilize standard office equipment and computer software and learn to use specialized Santa Cruz METRO software if assigned.

Communicate clearly and effectively in both oral and written form.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships within the department and with other divisions, departments, agencies, suppliers, vendors, and the public.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL DEMANDS: The physical and mental demands described here are representative of those that must be met by employees to successfully perform the essential functions of this class. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands: While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, walk and stand; reach, twist, turn, kneel, bend squat and stoop; talk and hear; use hands to grasp, manipulate, handle, feel or operate objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; and perform repetitive movements of hands or wrists. The employee is regularly required to bend and twist at the neck, reach with hands and arms. Occasional overhead reaching and lifting up to 80 pounds aided is required. Specific visual abilities required for this job include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.

Mental Demands: While performing the duties of this job, an employee uses written and oral communication skills; reads and interprets data, information and documents; analyzes and solves problems; uses math and mathematical reasoning; performs highly detailed work; deals with multiple concurrent tasks; and interacts with others encountered in the course of work.

Work Environment: The employee works in a shop or outdoor environment where the noise level is usually noisy. The employee may be exposed to inclement weather, fumes, dust, grease, air contaminants, and hazardous materials and chemicals during the course of work. May work out in the field when needed.

Other Conditions of Employment:



Must pass a requisite background check.

May occasionally work extended hours or hours outside of the regular schedule.

All new Santa Cruz METRO employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants must complete and submit an official Santa Cruz METRO on-line application here and any other required documents specified on the job announcement from our website. A separate application must be filled for each open position. Resumes will be accepted and are recommended, but may not be substituted for the required application. The standards and minimum requirements as stated on the front of this job announcement represent only the minimum required to file an application. Meeting the listed standards does not guarantee that a candidate will be invited for an examination or interview as the Human Resources Department reserves the right to limit the number of candidates to the most qualified for the position as determined by the Santa Cruz METRO staff. Certification of candidates from the Eligible List to the hiring department may be made each time there is a vacancy. Santa Cruz METRO is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Santa Cruz METRO will make reasonable efforts in the examination process to accommodate persons with disabilities. Please advise Human Resources in advance of any special needs by calling 831-420-2542.

EMPLOYMENT/MEDICAL VERIFICATION: A medical examination paid by Santa Cruz METRO may be required of each prospective employee depending on position. The candidate’s physical condition must be consistent with the requirement of the job duties to be performed. Candidates are cautioned that offers of employment are conditional and subject to the satisfactory completion of the medical examination where required, reference check, fingerprints, and other aspects of the employment process. Candidates offered employment are required to sign a loyalty oath to the State of California. Proof of American Citizenship or authorization to work in the United States will be required.

SELECTION PROCESS: The selection process may include one or more of the following: application review, application assessment, performance test, written test and/or oral interview examination. The employment application, qualifying information questions and/or supplemental questions will be evaluated based on the employment standards and minimum qualifications listed above.

NOTE: All statements made on the application are subject to verification and investigation. False statement will be cause for disqualification, removal from the Eligible list, and/or discharge from employment.

Distinguishing Characteristics: Mechanic I is the entry/first-working level class in the series. An incumbent in this class performs routine a limited range of semi-skilled tasks related to the mechanical maintenance, repair, and modification of buses, automobiles, trucks and other equipment. This class is distinguished from the higher level class of Mechanic II because in incumbent in the latter class performs the full scope of journey-level mechanic work.

