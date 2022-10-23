Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz, CA
(Nick Rickert)
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Mechanic I at Santa Cruz METRO
  2. Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  3. Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank
  4. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc
  5. Mechanic II at Santa Cruz METRO
  6. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
  7. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College
  8. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  9. Provider Services Contract Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
  10. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com

