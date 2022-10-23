10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Mechanic I at Santa Cruz METRO
- Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc
- Mechanic II at Santa Cruz METRO
- Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
- Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Provider Services Contract Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
- Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project
