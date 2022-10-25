Director of Memberships, Marketing and Events

POSITION SUMMARY: The Director of Memberships, Marketing & Events will work to promote and support the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce through membership retention, recruitment, marketing/social media and event management. The position offers a wide range of activities and various projects throughout the year.

The mission of the Santa Cruz County Chamber is to promote the economic vitality of the Santa Cruz County business community. The Chamber was established in 1889 as the Board of Trade and incorporated in 1924 as registered non-profit 501c6 business association to advocate on behalf of the business community. The Chamber is one of the largest and most respected business associations on California’s Central Coast.

Santa Cruz County is a special place where the Redwoods meet the Monterey Bay in one of the most beautiful coastal communities in California. You can learn more about the Chamber here.

POSITION DETAILS: Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Director will be required to work on a variety of professional assignments and projects as a member of a small team. The Chamber is a “all-hands-on-deck” operation, and we are looking for a professional who is interested in growing their skills in multiple areas described below. Management estimates the job task will include, but not limited to:

Membership:



Manages membership retention of current members and recruitment of new members

Oversees the Membership invoicing process to ensure timely membership renewal collection

Leads the Chamber’s Ambassador Program as the liaison between the Chair of the Ambassadors and an all-volunteer group of dedicated members to the Chamber’s mission.

In coordination with the Chief Executive Officer assists with outreach to community organizations and other partnering associations throughout Santa Cruz County and the Central Coast

Marketing and Communication:



Maintains and grows multiple media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc.) with Chamber support staff and interns

In coordination with the Chief Executive Officer, reviews and drafts weekly Chamber updates and helps produce the Chamber’s weekly eNewsletter and Monday Report

The position requires the ability to create posters, flyers, advertisements, invitations and other written materials

Assists the Chamber support staff in maintaining and updating SantaCruzChamber.org website

Create graphics for marketing efforts while following ‘brand’ guidelines

Communicates with Chamber members and community organizations about upcoming meetings, events, projects and business opportunities

Assigned other marketing projects as needed

Lead an all-volunteer monthly membership and marketing committee meeting.

Manage interns to assist with social media as well as other Chamber projects.

Event Management:



Assists the Chief Executive Officer and chamber support staff with event planning and coordination of multiple events such as business after hours, ribbon cuttings, the Chamber’s Annual Membership Breakfast, Annual Gala Community Celebration, Business Expo, Golf Tournament and other quarterly lunch programs

Coordinates and works directly with members and vendors on successful event planning

Assists the Chamber support staff with invoices, payments and application of events

Office Management:



Currently, the Chamber operates remotely for our on-line communications using Zoom and other digital resources

The Director is a resource to members in addressing membership needs and offering guidance to new and longtime members

Supports the Chief Executive Officer for monthly Board, Ambassadors, Marketing and additional ad-hoc committees as needed

Maintains organized records of vendor payments and activity for event planning and preparation with Chamber’s support staff

Other duties as assigned

EXPERIENCE/EDUCATION PREFERENCES:



Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Event Management, Communication, Public Relations, Graphic Design or Business Management related field

Project Management experience

Ideal candidate will have two — three years experience in a business office environment

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:



Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to multi-task and quickly jump from project to project while prioritizing timelines and budget requirements

Knowledge and experience working on business social media accounts or as part of a communication team

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills with a high level of professionalism

Preferred Experience with one or more of the following tech programs —Word Press, Instagram & Facebook business platforms, Chamber related data base systems — or similar membership/donor data base programs, Graphic design programs Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and Publisher

POSITION STRUCTURE AND COMPENSATION: This position reports directly to the Chief Executive Officer and is an “atwill” employee. It is a full time (40 hours/week) hourly position with holiday, vacation and sick leave accrual benefits. There is a monthly benefit allowance for health care benefit — the employee is responsible for selecting their health care provider. This is a work from home position, however there are several events, meetings, and tasks that require you to be present in the Santa Cruz Area. Many of the Chamber events and programs are during evening hours and occasionally on weekends, so the candidate must be flexible. Salary is consummate with experience and based on the local economy salary basis for similar positions.

HOW TO APPLY: Interested candidates should send your Resume and Cover letter to: administration@santacruzchamber.org. Submit with (subject line: Santa Cruz County Chamber job opportunity). We plan to quickly move through the recruitment and hiring process.