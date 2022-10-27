Programs Coordinator (Bilingual)

ABOUT US: Santa Cruz Community Health (SCCH) began as a women’s health collective in 1974 with the mission to improve the health of our patients and the community and advocate the feminist goals of social, political, and economic equality. Now, more than 45 years later, we serve that same mission as a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center operating three separate sites: the Santa Cruz Women’s Health Center in downtown Santa Cruz serving women and children; the East Cliff Family Health Center in Live Oak, serving everyone; and the Santa Cruz Mountain Health Center providing easier access to care for our patients in the San Lorenzo Valley.

In December 2022, the East Cliff Family Health Center will change locations in Live Oak and move into a brand-new space offering an integrated, state-of-the-art health and housing campus. SCCH will continue to provide medical, behavioral health, and specialty care with a focus on pediatrics. The campus addresses a triple goal of increasing access to healthcare, growing affordable housing, and creating economic opportunity. Partners in the project are: Santa Cruz Community Health, Dientes Community Dental Care, and MidPen Housing.

POSITION SUMMARY: The Programs Coordinator is an integral member of current and future health promotion programs offered at Santa Cruz Community Health (SCCH). The Programs Coordinator currently focuses on the Healthy Pregnancy Program (HPP), which provides its services under the guidance and regulations of Medi-Cal’s Comprehensive Perinatal Services Program (CPSP). Additionally, the Programs Coordinator will participate in the coordination of other patient-centered programs including HealthySteps (HS), Shared Medical Appointments (SMA), Outreach and Enrollment, and any future programs developed by SCCH. This role serves as a patient navigator, liaison, and advocate for SCCH patients and serves as a key operational coordinator for the promotion and delivery of high-quality patient care.

Classification: Full-time, hourly, non-exempt

Reports to: Programs Manager

Location: Clinic(s)

Hours: Varies/Clinical

CORE JOB RESPONSIBILITES: Essential functions include but are not limited to:



Participates in direct patient care for selected group and individual appointments within HPP and other programs, as needed.

Serves as a patient navigator, advocate, and care coordinator to support patients in receiving the high-quality, patient-centered care, including perinatal care, that best fits their needs.

Participates in ongoing trainings provided by CPSP to further knowledge base and keep current with CPSP program changes.

Works with the HPP and HS teams to coordinate essential services for perinatal patients in various components of their clinical care, including clinic appointments, ultrasounds, labs, genetic screening, health education and external referrals.

Collaborates with the HPP team members and assists patients in the completion of forms required by the State of California and the SCCH.

Establishes excellent working relationships and effective communication with local agencies that collaborate with SCCH to support patient care. These may include area hospitals, delivery centers, the County of Santa Cruz, substance abuse support agencies, homeless services agencies, food banks, and agencies with access to baby supplies, among others.

Contributes to the ongoing improvement of SCCH programs utilizing known best-practices as well as plan-do-study-act (PDSA) cycles.

Additionally, the Programs Coordinator will participate in the coordination of other patientcentered programs including HealthySteps (HS), Shared Medical Appointments (SMA), Outreach and Enrollment, and any future programs developed by SCCH.

Other duties as assigned.

GENERAL JOB PERFORMANCE STANDARDS:

KNOWLEDGE OF WORK - Possesses and utilizes knowledge of position which is essential to perform the specific functions and related work.

QUANTITY OF WORK - Accomplishes an appropriate volume of satisfactory work under normal conditions, as determined by supervisor. Able to produce needed results.

QUALITY OF WORK - Consistently demonstrates accuracy, thoroughness, neatness, and dependability to produce work within acceptable standards.

TIMELINESS - Completes assignments on time or ahead of schedule.

ABILITY TO LEARN NEW DUTIES - Interprets, learns, and responds to instructions for new situations, procedures, or methods.

JUDGEMENT and COMMON SENSE - Decisions/actions are sound, including safety awareness.

COOPERATION - Willing to work with others toward common goals.

COMMUNICATIONS - Demonstrates relevance and clarity in written and oral expression. Effective in exchanging ideas and information.

INITIATIVE - Ability to originate, develop and innovative and to bring into action improved services.

PROBLEM SOLVING - Identifies and evaluates alternate solutions and selects the most appropriate course of action.

ATTENDANCE AND PUNCTUALITY - Shows daily ability to arrive at work at scheduled time, including being prepared to work on time after breaks, meal periods, and other authorized absences from work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum Qualifications:



BA or BS in Public Health, Community Health Education, Social Work, Nutrition, or similar field, OR

Certified Medical Assistant with at least 2 years of prenatal care experience or health education experience in a clinical setting

Bilingual in Spanish/English (written and spoken)

Minimum of one year of experience working with prenatal patients

Demonstrated commitment to working with underserved communities

Ability to work within and learn new practice management and EHR systems

Knowledge of Microsoft Office software products

Able to complete the CPSP Certification on-line training within 3 months of employment

Able to work at least 2 evenings and some weekends, as needed

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Masters level education in Public Health, Community Health Education, Social Work, Nutrition, or similar field

Experience and/ or training in Adult Learning Principles and Group Facilitation

Experience and/or training in Motivational Interviewing

Knowledge of standard healthcare practice policies and procedures

Knowledge of health insurance plans

Knowledge of healthcare terminology, procedures, and practice

Knowledge of HIPAA regulations

WORK CONDITIONS: Working conditions described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Variations in conditions may occur under certain circumstances.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: Pay range of $25.41 to $31.69 per hour, depending on education and experience. Competitive compensation & benefits package are available to staff working at least 20 hours per week. Paid time off and paid holidays accrue from date of hire. Employer subsidized group health, dental, vision and life insurance plans the first of the month after 30 days of employment. Automatic 2% enrollment in an employer sponsored 401K plan with a 2% retirement match.

APPLICATION PROCESS: To apply, download our employment application on our Careers page. Submit application and current resume with letter of interest Human Resources at HR@schealthcenters.org. No phone inquiries, please.

SANTA CRUZ COMMUNITY HEALTH IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (W/M/V/D).