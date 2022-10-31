Budget and Reporting Manager

LOCATION: Scotts Valley, California; Salinas, CA; Merced, CA

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Budgeting and Reporting Manager in the Accounting Department.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Accounting Director, you will:

Manage and lead the Budgeting and Reporting Unit, act as a subject matter expert, and provide guidance on unit functions and departmental operations

Administer and monitor internal fiscal control procedures to ensure financial viability of Alliance Programs

Participate in the planning and implementation of the Budgeting and Reporting Unit operational goals related to the growth and development of Alliance business operations

Manage, supervise, mentor and train assigned staff

ABOUT THE TEAM: We oversee the overall fiscal management of the Alliance; which includes ensuring compliance with current budget and spending policies, and proposing improved policies and systems regarding spending guidelines, cost savings, cost allocation, and annual planning.

As a team, we are committed professionals who are passionate about the work we do. Our process is detail-oriented, high volume and fast-paced. We work in a supportive, collegial environment that promotes professional growth and success, embraces challenges, celebrates accomplishments and is fun.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:



Be a skilled, hands-on leader with strong budgeting and reporting experience

Be adept at moving the work forward, managing priorities and deadlines while maintaining commitment to accountability and results

Be collaborative and a true team player, with strength in mentoring teams

Approach your work always taking in to account the bigger picture of the organization, and use this approach while developing and improving processes

Be highly organized and thrive in a fast-paced environment

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements, click here.

Knowledge of:



Principles and practices of accounting, budgeting and financial statements

Methods and techniques of research, analysis and reporting

financial planning and analysis

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Financial analytical and complex abstract reasoning concepts

Advanced audit techniques and standards

Ability to:



Act as a technical resource and explain regulations, processes, and programs related to area of assignment

Manage, supervise, mentor, train, and evaluate the work of staff, promote an atmosphere of teamwork and cooperation, and motivate staff to achieve goals and objectives

Develop work plans and workflows and organize and prioritize unit activities

Foster effective working relationships, influence others, and build consensus with individuals at all levels in the organization

Demonstrate a collaborative management style, build rapport, and effectively manage internal and external business relationships

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Accounting or a related field and a minimum of six years of experience performing accounting, budgeting, and forecasting which included some lead or supervisory responsibility (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.