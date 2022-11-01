Park Worker

LOCATION: Gilroy, CA

JOB SUMMARY: If you love spreading holiday joy AND love making extra money to spend on holiday gifts, apply now to join the team at Gilroy Gardens! Our magical Holiday event runs from November 25 through December 31, and we are now hiring for a wide range of positions with flexible hours, free tickets, and more special perks. Ages 16+.

DEPARTMENTS: Cashiers, Landscape*, Facilities*, Mechanics*, Halloween Mixologist*, Halloween Food Preparer, Restaurant Worker, Kitchen Cook, BBQ Associate

*Age requirement is 18.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.