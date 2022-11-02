College Programs Coordinator, Oakes College

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families. Employee housing is provided through 51 rental units at the Laureate Court apartments and 188 for-sale homes in four different locations. The unit also provides off-campus student housing support and summer conference operations. CHES manages the auxiliary services units of the Bay Tree Bookstore and ID card services and offers Early Education Services for student parents.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Associate Director, the College Programs Coordinator (CPC) is responsible for all college-wide programming including new student orientation and commencement, as well as supporting and/or overseeing the development, implementation, and management of cultural, educational, social, recreational, academic support, and outreach programs and activities at their assigned college community. The College Programs Coordinator (CPC) serves as the lead for the Activities team and works closely with the Residential Life team and other college staff to provide comprehensive community programming for students.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $59,750.00 / Annually

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 004564 (STDT LIFE DEV SPEC 3)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

30% College Special Functions and Major Events:

Develops plans, publicizes, implements, and attends frosh and transfer student summer and fall orientations, Welcome Week and graduation ceremonies.

Develops plans, publicizes and implements the college-based activities related to: Welcome Week, Alumni events, Winter Orientation, Family Day, Preview Day, and other programs that arise.

Acts as lead college representative and coordinator for campus-wide events: gathers input from and conveys information to central campus units, college staff and leadership; coordinates and manages program development according to these diverse constituent needs and priorities.

Acts as liaison for the colleges with other campus units in matters of campus-wide interest and/or campus-wide coordination and planning regarding above events.

Works cooperatively with and attends regularly scheduled meetings with college program coordinators at other colleges.

Designs, writes and produces and/or oversees the production of college publications including orientation materials, college activities newsletters and calendars, college public relations brochures and flyers, college maps, etc. Solicits and coordinates content with input from college staff and leadership.



30% Student Activities and Programs:

Supervises the development, planning, and implementation of a wide variety of activities and programs with broad appeal to the student population, involving students in the activities planning process, as appropriate. This includes lectures; workshops; concerts; debates; films and videos; poetry readings; theater; art exhibitions; etc. Activities and programs that educate students about cultural diversity, racism, sexism, classism, and homophobia are given high priority.

Selects entertainment, negotiates performance agreements, including fees.

Ensures that campus and college policies and procedures are followed at all college events.

Ensures that appropriate staff attends college events when college dances and events are open to the public or a sizable audience is expected.

Acts as a resource person for planning, publicizing, and implementing activities and programs organized by students of the college(s) and registered student organizations who seek to co- sponsor activities in the college(s). Advises students on planning procedures, funding, scheduling, etc.

Publicizes and oversees the publicizing of college activities in various campus publications and on appropriate campus calendars and the college websites.

Designs and administers assessment tools to determine college needs and program effectiveness.

Works cooperatively with other college staff, Provost, and other individuals and groups involved in program development at assigned college(s) as well as campus-wide.



15% Supervision:

Depending on needs and structure of assigned college, hires, trains, and supervises career staff position(s). Provides ongoing performance management and written performance evaluations as required.

Directly or indirectly recruits, hires and trains student program assistants, volunteer

Outreach Leader team, and other student positions, as appropriate. Ensures that these student staff members receive ongoing supervision and development from appropriate program staff.

10% Student Leadership and Advisement:

Advises Student Government at assigned college(s). Coordinates and plans activities that specifically address student leadership development and implements on-going training for student government members and/or other student leaders.

Supervises all college-based requirements for campus-wide elections to ensure compliance with University policies and procedures.

Oversees the budget and other record-keeping of student government(s) advised. Facilitates student input relevant to college administrative planning.

10% Financial Management:

Prepares and manages the student activities budget. Provides regular summary reports on actual and projected spending.

Develops ongoing systems for management of a variety of fiscal procedures occurring within unit. Attention to record-keeping and reporting deadlines is of primary importance.

5% Other Duties as Assigned:

Participates in college and campus-wide planning through committee participation and task force appointments.

Facilitates leadership retreats and/or advises various groups at assigned college(s) as appropriate.

Depending on the structure and needs of the unit, may be asked to take an increased or decreased percentage in any of above duties.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in related area and/or equivalent experience/training.

Demonstrated experience planning, implementing and evaluating large-scale programs and events, preferably within a college or university setting.

Demonstrated excellent organizational and time management skills: ability to independently manage a variety of projects with frequent interruptions and shifting priorities, to organize a continuous flow of work in a timely manner and meet mandatory deadlines.

Excellent record keeping skills.

Ability to pay strict attention to detail.

Professional skills and experience with student leadership development and cultural competency development.

Professional skills and experience necessary to supervise professional and student staff.

Demonstrated experience in multicultural, international, and/or social justice-related programming.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Excellent written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to interact harmoniously and cooperatively with students, staff, and faculty with diverse ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Strong computer skills with knowledge of word processing, spreadsheet, database, page layout, graphics, e-mail and calendar applications; ability to work with Macintosh computer systems.

Ability to develop budgets. Financial record-keeping skills and experience sufficient to reconcile ledgers, maintain records, produce reports, and adhere to University policy.

Ability to assimilate from oral and written sources a broad knowledge of campus procedures and apply them with consistency.



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s degree.

Advanced degree or equivalent knowledge in Higher Education and Student Affairs Administration or related field.

Professional affiliation with a professional organization such as National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA), American College Personnel Association (ACPA), Association of College and University Housing Officers International (ACUHO-I), etc.



SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

