Facilities Groundskeeper

LOCATION: Scotts Valley, CA

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 11-02-2022

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization of the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at UC Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housingservices and facilities, employee housing and capital planning, business and financial analysis, dining services, conference services, early education services, and the Bay Tree Campus Store and ID card services. Through these units educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

The Facilities unit of CHES provides comprehensive facilities support to over 9,500 student residents in ten colleges and sixassociated residential communities, as well as seven Dining facilities. The department maintains 186 buildings of 2 million square feet. Facilities employs 45 represented and non-represented career staff and over 100 student staff positions, and manages an annual budget of approximately $9 million. The mission of Facilities is to plan for, develop, and maintain a comfortable and safe physical environment for our residents

and cost effectively maintain the assets of the campus in a manner that meets the highest standards of the housing and facilities management profession in coordination with other campus facilities units. More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under general supervision, the incumbent is responsible for maintaining the grounds of Family Student Housing. The incumbent performs routine day-to-day grounds maintenance tasks and assists in the on-going development of grounds improvements for Family Student Housing. This position must interact effectively on a daily basis with other facilities staff, college housing staff, student staff, and residential customers. The incumbent will be cross-trained and able to respond to grounds maintenance needs in various campus housing areas as

required.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $21.10 / hourly

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Service Employees (SX)

Job Code Classification: 008133 - GROUNDSKEEPER

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

80%:

Mows lawns and all grass areas; edges around walks, flowerbeds, and similar areas.

Trims and prunes shrubs, hedges and trees.

Operate power mowers, edger, and blowers; trucks and other light construction vehicles; string trimmers, and other grounds powered and hand equipment and tools. Service and make minor repairs or adjustments to equipment.

Prepares and fertilizes soil for planting; hoes, weeds, rakes lawns and common areas.

Installs, repairs, and maintains irrigation systems (automatic and manual).

Supervise student employees in the performance of grounds tasks.

Collects ground litter and refuse, clears storm drains and gutters.

Maintains garbage dumpster areas as needed.

The ability to load, transport and lift concrete sacks (up to100lbs) with accommodation and assistance of coworkers.

Mixes cement, as needed, for small construction projects; assists in the construction of small projects.

Assists with master plan grounds projects as directed

20%:

Recommends supplies and equipment purchase needs to supervisor; purchases as directed; maintains inventory of tools.

Assists in coordination of hazardous waste program.

Respond to residents’ grounds related questions and refer to supervisor as needed.

Conducts on going inspection of residents’ yards and notifies supervisor of policy violations; posts notices to residents as directed.

Assists with Campus Recycling program as needed.

Performs other duties as directed by Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Experience in grounds maintenance or gardening or equivalent skills as obtained through participation in course work or training programs.

Experience in the installation and maintenance of irrigation systems.

Experience in simple carpentry work necessary to make repairs to fences, retaining walls, and other landscape features.

Ability to follow oral and written instructions.

The ability to perform basic arithmetic calculations necessary for grounds maintenance tasks and record keeping.

Interpersonal and communication skills necessary to work effectively and cooperatively with college residents, student employees, college staff, campus craft workers, and faculty. The ability to work well with people from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socio-economic backgrounds.

Knowledge of personal computer productivity tools, including word processing software, e-mail, and Internet browser applications.

The ability to work independently and as part of a team; to appropriately prioritize work; and to communicate progress to supervisor on assigned projects.

The ability to read University correspondence, training materials, policies and procedures with comprehension sufficient to act appropriately based on the written materials.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Possession of Qualified Applicator Certificate.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.