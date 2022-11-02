JOB TYPE: Regular Full-Time, Management

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

JOB SUMMARY: The Loan Servicing Manager is responsible for ensuring that all loans serviced are done in accordance with investor mandated and credit union policies and procedures. The manager oversees servicing related tasks for loans within the credit union’s own portfolio-including personal, auto, commercial, and lines of credit in addition to loans sold to investors.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following; other duties may be assigned:



Provides a positive member service experience while focusing on the Credit Union accepted practices, policies, productivity and effectiveness.

Is responsible for ensuring that all loan payments and reports are remitted and reported in accordance with investor mandates and credit union guidelines.

Manages all loan products in the CORE system and ensures they are maintained to ensure the long term compliance with investor guidelines, including the application and tracking of payments, escrow funds, and auto-generated notices.

Is responsible for managing, reviewing, and updating loan related reports and functionality within the CORE system

Develops and implements additional policies and procedures as new investors are identified and partner with the credit union.

Promptly responds to loan exception and reject reports. Implements procedures to reduce the overall number of exceptions and maintains all backup documentation as required.

Investigates, analyzes and resolves internal and external partners’ inquiries and service issues.

Maintains knowledge of regulatory compliance, California law, and Federal laws affecting all loan products.

Maintains knowledge of current loan servicing processes and procedures; including those related to real estate, consumer, and commercial loan programs, including secondary market requirements and loan participations.

Works collaboratively with Loan Operations department staff to perform audits of system data of new loans and ensures that all pertinent loan information is accurately transferred from loan origination systems to the CORE banking system.

Is responsible for all billing statements and mandated notices for all loan products. Makes changes to loan bills and servicing notices as required to ensure ongoing compliance with federal and state regulators.

Ensures that all loan collateral is perfected including auto and mobile home titles and ensures timely resolution of concerns.

Ensures that all billing disputes, error resolution requests, and atypical requests for loan adjustments are promptly reviewed and responded to in accordance with credit union Service Level Agreements and federal and state regulations.

Ensures that all life, disability, gap, debt protection, warranty claims, and cancellations are processed in a timely basis, the reporting of new policies sold is accurate and that insurance funds are remitted monthly.

Is responsible for posting all loan payments in conformance with established CU policies and procedures and that all error resolution requests are resolved in a timely manner.

Reviews and tests CORE system documentation enhancements and defects, and initiate the usage of new enhancements as they are introduced.

Proactively initiates corrective actions that lead to enhanced automation and additional streamlining of processes.

Ensures that all loan modifications, skip payments, fee waivers, charge offs, and other loan maintenance functions are performed accurately and within established credit union policies and procedures and reported to investors as required.

Creates, edits, and maintains internal loan forms related to all aspects of loan servicing including PMI cancellations, HELOC reinstatements, permission to take autos out of the county, due date changes, recurring loan payment setups, skip payment programs, etc.

Manages all escrow account statements and makes sure they are delivered in compliance with RESPA, including the accurate accounting of all surpluses and shortages due to/from members. Implements additional escrow enhancement features as they become available.

Is responsible for ensuring that all credit extract files are accurate and represent a true reflection and payment history of individual loan accounts. Respond to credit disputes in accordance with the FACTA and initiate corrective action is taken when errors or deficiencies are noticed.

Prepares and inputs into the investor network, necessary documentation for investor loan modification or forbearance approval as needed.

Manages the operations and compliance with the Mortgage Electronic Registration System (MERS). Ensures review of all required reports, monthly and annual reconciliations, and annual and ad-hoc audits with third party.

Manages all year-end mortgage tax forms. Is responsible for ensuring that all data is accurate, complete, and delivered to members in a timely fashion.

Works closely with internal and external partners to maintain the security of the Credit Union’s collateral.

Directly supervises staff and provides ongoing and timely mentoring, coaching, and feedback. Delivers all performance reviews within established CU guidelines.

Identifies, recommends, and helps establish the use of new vendors to improve loan servicing functions and oversees vendor performance and servicing related vendor service contracts in accordance with Credit Union policies and procedures.

Performs other duties as assigned including, but not limited to, special projects requiring extensive knowledge of Credit Union and department operations, policies and procedures and Safety/Compliance and secondary market policies and procedures

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:



Ensures direct reports understand the role and function of Credit Union lending products and loan servicing processes.

Establishes the scope of authority and responsibility for direct reports, including reviews of loan exception and audit reports.

Periodically meets with direct reports to establish individual and team performance goals to review, coach and monitor performance against goals, discuss significant operations issues and review staff training and development requirements. Establishes goals and measures to track the success of the department.

Promotes teamwork among Loan Services staff to ensure work is performed in a collaborative manner and standards for excellent member service are achieved. Responds appropriately to member concerns.

Maintains effective communication with all management staff to ensure coordination and exchange of information for accomplishing Credit Union goals. Gathers and disseminates information to all areas/departments regarding policy and procedures changes, and other important issues involving assigned areas.

Analyzes the workflow of the Loan Services department and continuously makes recommendations to the VP of Loan Servicing & Asset Management for changes to improve efficiency, increase compliance, and reduce risk.

Coordinates the orientation and training of new Loan Servicing staff, as directed.

Conducts performance evaluations of direct reports and recommends merit increases, when applicable.

Oversees the annual review and updating of policies and procedures related to the servicing of loans.

Identifies and participates in relevant trainings to ensure that staff remains knowledgeable regarding applicable changes to policies and procedures.

Prioritizes work assignments and projects in alignment with Credit Union goals and annual business plans.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education and/or Experience:



Bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university, and/or a minimum of one year mortgage loan servicing experience is required

Experience maintaining and updating lending products and workflows in the CORE or collections software is preferred.

Knowledge of credit union lending operations and systems is preferred; minimum of 3 years’ experience in loan origination, underwriting, mortgage default servicing or legal field is preferred.

Knowledge of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, the Truth in Lending Act, and FNMA Servicing Guidelines is strongly preferred.

One year of staff supervision is preferred.

High proficiency in Microsoft Office software programs, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and Power Point; Internet and Intranet navigation skills.

Basic understanding of the Homeowners Equity Protection Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, the Military Lending Act, and other applicable federal and state regulations are strongly preferred.

Ability to locate and interpret regulations and design procedures to ensure compliance with procedures is required.

Basic understanding of Accounting concepts and ability to reconcile GLs on a monthly basis is required.

Ability to stay current on federal mortgage servicing changes and implement revised procedures as needed.

Language Skills:



Ability to read and interpret documents such as Policy and Procedure documents, safety rules, technical procedures, mortgage and loan documents, and governmental regulations.

Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals.

Demonstrate effective communication, both verbally and in writing.

Understand basic legal and bankruptcy terminology.

Ability to produce basic queries using standard query terminology and functions such as grouping, qualifying, and summarizing.

Mathematical Skills:



Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

Ability to draw and interpret bar graphs, as well as analyze data.

Physical Skills:



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk and hear.

The employee frequently is required to walk; sit; use hands and reach with hands and arms.

Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment, such as facsimile and telephone.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 30 pounds.

Corrected vision in normal range.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.