Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor, Facilities

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 10-18-2022

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: The Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization of the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at UC Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services and facilities, employee housing and capital planning, business and financial analysis, dining services, conference services, early education services, and the Bay Tree Campus Store and ID card services. Through these units educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

The Facilities unit of CHES provides comprehensive facilities support to over 9,500 student residents in ten colleges and six associated residential communities, as well as seven Dining facilities. The department maintains 191 buildings of 2 million square feet. CHES Facilities employs 47 represented and non-represented career staff and over 45 student staff, and manages an annual budget of approximately $9 million.

The mission of the Facilities unit is to plan for, develop and maintain a comfortable and safe physical environment for residents, and cost effectively maintain Housing and Dining facilities. More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the West Zone Facilities Asset Coordinator (FAC), the Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor (SBMS) is responsible for day-to-day maintenance of facilities (buildings and grounds) and the supervision and direction of assigned front-line staff. The incumbent leads maintenance and grounds teams within the assigned areas. The Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor’s area includes Rachel Carson College, Oakes College, Grad Student Housing, Camper Park, the Village (grounds functions) and University Town Center. The Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor has five direct reports (Senior Building Maintenance Workers and Lead Groundskeeper. Additionally, the incumbent may supervise student and casual labor.

The Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor works closely with the Facilities Asset Coordinator to ensure the overall condition of the zone. The primary foci of this position are ensuring that routine building repairs & maintenance and grounds maintenance at the Village, the Camper Park, and Graduate Student Housing are completed efficiently and to CHES standards.

The Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor is responsible for developing the infrastructure required to deliver repair & maintenance services, including the hiring and development of staff, operation of maintenance shops, and monitoring workloads and assignments. The incumbent is responsible for delivering services in accordance with CHES and UCSC standards, policies and procedures, California Landlord-Tenant Laws, and California Community Care Licensing (Child Care) Regulations.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $71,700 / annually

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 5198 - FAC SUPV 1

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

55% - Facilities and Grounds Maintenance:

Works closely with the FAC (Facilities Asset Coordinator) to coordinate activities related to day-to-day preventive and repair maintenance and for longer-term refurbishment, renovation and major maintenance. Supports development of the multiyear maintenance plan. With the FAC, ensures adequate coordination with customers and other CHES and campus entities

The SBMS schedules the zone maintenance team and assigns resources to specifi work orders. Manages and prioritizes both preventive and corrective maintenance needs. Utilizes a computerized maintenance system to support assignment of tasks. Ensures that all work is completed to CHES Facilities standards, is properly logged, and that follow-up requests are addressed. Allocates staff across the zone to balance resources with specific needs.

Evaluates training needs of maintenance team. In conjunction with the Facilitis Safety/Training /Resource Conservation Coordinatro and campus or outsde resources, provided trainig for maintenance team to enhance job-specific skills, safety and other professional development needs.

Ensures that workers are adequately prepared to perform their functions, working safely, and follwong campus policies. Provides direct supervision or assistance as needed.

Performs routine repairs and maintenance within campus delegations of authority. This work includes electrical, plumbing, painting ,carpentry, heating and ventilatioin, locks and hardware, furniture, appliance, sheetrock and smoke detector repair. This position may be called in for emergency repairs nights and weekends, and provides authorization to Campus Dispatch for response by Physical Plant skilled crafts workers or contractors.

Maintains performance metrics and standards to ensure excellent service is extended to building and grounds services. Ensures other routine or emergency maintenance issues and service calls are handled promptly and according to established proceses.

Monitors performance of staff members according to established monitoring standards.

Sets work schedules and project prioities; selects, trains and supervises staff.

Applies Integrated Pest Management techniques, including exclusion to prevent pest intrustion into buildings.

Grounds: The incumbent plans, coordinates, implements, and supervises the day-to-day operations and long term support functions. Formulates the maintenance and upkeep programs for grounds areas. Inspects grounds and determines needs and priorities for care. Plans the overall schedule for new plantings and upkeep. Determines materials and types of landscaping to be used. Oversees the selection and maintenance of Grounds tools and equipment. Directs repairs and minor landscape improvement projects. Ensures that storm drains and gutters are routinely cleared. Serves as Hazardous Material and Waste Coordinator, maintains SDS binder, and is responsible for hazardous material storage and disposal, in compliance with Federal, State, County, and campus regulations. Coordinates pest control work by staff, Physical Plant, UCSC Animal Control, and outside contractors, including pest exclusion, trapping and scheduling of approved pesticide applications. Oversees Physical Plant refuse collection and recycling programs.

20% - Supervision:

Ensures that Emergency repairs are handled appropriately.

Provides supervisory support including, but not limited to: hiring, training, scheduling, performance management and conducting performance evaluations. Provides day-to-day supervision and guidance to a team of career staff of five represented employees including Senior Building Maintenance Workers and Lead Groundskeeper. Also, supervises student maintenance and student grounds assistants.

Works with Facilities Training Coordinator to develop and present in-service training to staff in the areas of customer service, safety training, equipment use and maintenance, and for the grounds staff, aspects of grounds maintenance including plant care, irrigation system installation and repair, erosion control, pest control, and landscape renewal.

Ensures that employees are adequately trained and prepared to perform their work, and that they work safely and that they follow campus policies. Provides direct supervision or assistance as needed.

Monitors performance of staff members according to established monitoring standards.

Sets work schedules and project priorities.

Maintains performance metrics and standards to ensure excellent service is extended to building and grounds services. Ensures other routine or emergency maintenance issues and service calls are handled promptly and according to established processes.

10% Work Management:

Works with the FAC and the Major Maintenance Coordinator to facilitate work that is planned by Physical Plant or Physical Planning and Construction and performed by Physical Plant or contractors. Coordinates with the FAC to ensure work is performed in accordance with needs of facilities users

Maintains facility-wide preventative maintenance program and also administers emergency prepardentss for department unit

This position may be called in for emergency repairs nights and weekends, and may provide authorization to Campus Dispatch for response by Physical Plant skilled crafts workers or outside contractors

10% Purchasing and Shop Management:

Oversee the Zone’s shops and stores facilities to maintain a safe and productive operating environment. Ensures that adequate maintenance and grounds keeping supplies are available. Ensures that required tools are available and are adequately maintained. Organizes the shop in accordance with zone needs and CHES standards. Coordinates with the FAC for major and special purchases. Makes tool, equipment, and supply purchases using campus online purchasing system and purchasing card.

Ensures that tools are available and are available and properly maintained. Supports unit recycling and energy management programs.

Establishes regular security inspections and coordinates with firefighting and civil law-enforcement agencies and also provides or coordinates routine inspection of facilities and equipment.

5% Other Responsibilities:

Recognizes operations and facilities related processes and recommends improvements.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various within the assigned zone, between zones and /or other locations as needed.

Assists the management team in other duties as assigned.

Performs other functions and duties as needed to respond to ongoing housing facilities requirements including emergency and disaster preparedness and response, special projects and other needs.

Maintains facility-wide preventative maintenance program and also administers emergency preparedness for department or unit.Recognizes operational and facilities related processes and recommends improvements.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Working knowledge in supervising facility maintenance and improvements along with building maintenance work to include one or more of the following: basic electrical, plumbing and pipefitting, carpentry, painting and plastering, sheet rock repairs, and service of machinery.

Demonstrated ability to perform routine electrical, plumbing, painting, carpentry, heating and ventilation, locks and hardware, furniture and appliance, sheetrock, and fire alarm repairs.

Good interpersonal skills, including active listening, critical thinking, ability to multi-task effectively, persuasion / negotiation, mentoring, leadership / supervision, problem solving, operations analysis and quality control analysis.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills necessary to interact effectively with diverse individuals and groups.

Knowledge of skilled crafts in order to coordinate completion of projects that include routine repair and maintenance along with skilled trades.

Customer service skills to ensure efficient, responsive delivery of high quality services to student and staff customers.

Political acumen and discretion with staff and students in the residential communities.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated experience in grounds maintenance and landscape development, and planning.

Demonstrated experience in installation and maintenance of irrigation systems.

Demonstrated troubleshooting ability in one or more craft areas (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, heating/ ventilation, grounds).

Excellent time management skills and the ability to work under multiple deadlines.

Leadership skills to develop a cohesive, motivated and effective facilities team. Experience in conflict mediation to troubleshoot issues and or coach staff and others in effective conflict resolution strategies.

Working knowledge of policies and procedures relative to facilities maintenance, equipment, customer service, dispatch, building maintenance, safety and emergency preparedness.

Computer skills sufficient to navigate a computerized maintenance management system and in particular ability to utilize a system for work order management. Knowledge of personal productivity tools including e-mail and web access tools.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience with facilities and housing program operations, including routine maintenance activities, planned maintenance programs, and refurbishment.

Licensed/certified Pesticide Applicator.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California.

Selected candidate will be required to provide DMV driving record printout.

Ability to perform work overhead and to perform repetitive tasks

The ability to work from a stepladders and extension ladders.

The ability to safely move 60 lbs. with or without accommodations.

The incumbent will work with a variety of fertilizers and environmentally safe chemicals.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire. Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

