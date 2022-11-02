JOB TYPE: Regular Full-Time, Clerical

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA, US

JOB SUMMARY: The Senior Financial Analyst leads analysis and processes of a financial, operational, or risk management nature in support of business objectives. Presents written recommendations to the AVP, Finance, CFO, and Management ALCO on various topics including but not limited to: financial performance drivers, profitability analysis, and product structure and respective strategies to achieve financial objectives. Actively seeks feedback from internal customers to ensure alignment of financial services provided ties to business needs and brings approved recommendations to fruition. Prepares recommendations for policy including drafting departmental policies, internal controls, and owns assigned procedures. This position requires independent judgment, ability to self-manage, ability to deal with ambiguity, and teamwork. Leads change within finance to improve tools/applications and integrity of data management. Mentors finance staff on spreadsheets and other similar tools.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES include the following; other duties may be assigned:

Under the leadership of the AVP, Finance, leads the financial planning process collaborating with respective departments in the development of production goals, revenue, and operating expenses.

Owns the credit unions financial planning model. Ensures that the model attributes are in alignment the general ledger structure and product characteristics to ensure model integrity, accurate forecasts, supports robust scenario analysis, and states credit union’s risk-based capital position. Ensures that the model is updated on a timely basis to provide management with respective financial analysis. Discuss and presents to management recommendations to achieve financial objectives.

Owns the variance to plan analysis in the preparation of the credit union’s financial statements. Reports variances to respective business partners, AVP, Finance and CFO.

Leads the updating, analysis, and reporting of the credit union’s delinquency and loan loss reserve calculation. Collaborates with lending and treasury to describe key drivers and trends in delinquency and reserve requirements. Presents recommendations in collaboration with the lending and treasury on tactics and strategies to mitigate existing and or evolving risk in the loan portfolio to the Management ALCO that affects reserves.

Leads the development, analysis, and reporting of Profitability metrics including but not limited to: product, delivery channel, and member. Collaborate with respective business units to develop and maintain accurate allocation methodologies to ensure respective buy-in from the management on results. Collaborates with treasury in the development of pricing strategies to assist management in pricing of products and services to achieve desired objectives. Prepare and present written analysis and recommendations to achieve profitability objectives. Owns vendor relationship and ensures data is protected within the credit union’s standards.

Leads the preparation and analysis of the credit union’s incentive scorecard collaborating with the respective business units to develop, enhance, maintain appropriate incentives in alignment with organizational goals.

Collaborates with the AVP Finance on the publication the credit union’s financial statements reporting package and respective disclosures for internal and external publication.

Leads developing, implementing, and maintaining scorecards for the CFO organization.

Maintains a thorough knowledge of credit union processes, policies, and procedures as well as regulations specific to the job responsibilities and duties.

Always promote and maintain a positive image of Bay Federal to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors, and the community.

QUALIFICATIONS : To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:



Ability to read, analyze, prepare and interpret financial documents.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as Policy and Procedure documents, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to write specialized reports and correspondence; demonstrate strong report writing and communication skills.

Ability to speak effectively before groups, members, and employees

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:



Ability to apply financial concepts and calculations such as Present Value, Internal Rate of Return, Yield, Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

Ability to draw and interpret bar graphs as well as analyze data.

PHYSICAL SKILLS:



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear.

The employee frequently is required to walk; sit; use hands and reach with hands and arms.

Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 30 pounds.

Corrected vision in normal range.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:



Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) in Finance from a four-year college or university or equivalent with a minimum of 5 years of related experience.

Must have a thorough knowledge of financial concepts

Strong MS Excel and Word skills.

OTHER:



Detail oriented and organized

Strong desire to tackle new challenges and projects with enthusiasm

Ability to tolerate ambiguity

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.