Student Housing, Frontline Adviser

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families.

Within CHES, Student Housing Services is focused on providing a full range of housing services and resources that support the diverse needs of the campus community. The Campus Housing Office manages the university housing application/contract process, and coordinates billing, payment plans and accounts receivables functions for university housing and dining charges.

The Community Rentals Office serves as the primary campus resource for new and continuing students seeking off-campus housing by providing a rental listing service and by educating students to be responsible tenants and members of the local community. More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the supervision of the Operations Manager, the Student Housing Frontline Adviser will provide customer service and advising via phone, email, and walk-in visitors to the Campus Housing Office and, Community Rentals Office. The incumbent ensures accurate and appropriate information is disseminated to diverse individuals, including complex and technical information involving housing policies and practices, and associated computerized information systems. The frontline adviser serves as the initial contact for a variety of customers, and as such, is relied upon to create a welcome and positive experience, and to respond to a variety of questions and concerns with sensitivity and professionalism, while ensuring compliance with federal statutes, state law, and university policies.

JOB DUTIES:

45% Advising and Customer Service:

Serve as the initial contact for a variety of customers by providing quality customer service through various venues, including but not limited to in-person, by phone, email, and webm based communications.

Advise students (including domestic, international and out-of-state students) and other constituents regarding eligibility, timelines and deadlines, contractual requirements, on- and off-campus housing options, resources, etc.

Issue instructions and refer individuals to the housing management system(s). Assist with questions or issues related to access and navigation of online processes. Troubleshoot a wide range of problems with the housing management system(s) and facilitate successful resolution of issues.

Respond to general inquiries and more complex inquiries requiring research of data from various sources and problem solving. Provide information retrievable from housing management system(s), other campus databases and web-based tools to a variety of individuals.

Review records information for completeness and accuracy and communicate documentation requirements. Respond to inquiries regarding records/requests at various stages of completion. Provide advice and guidance on supplementary information needed to meet individual circumstances.

Exercise discretion and good judgment in applying office policy and rules of confidentiality when handling confidential or sensitive information. Ensure compliance with the federal regulations as they relate to the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act, (FERPA), as well as campus and office policies.

Advise and counsel students, utilizing acquired knowledge of campus processes, procedures, and policies relating to housing, registration, enrollment, and financial aid. Provide referrals to other offices/resources as appropriate.

Serve as an informational resource to key campus units, including Admissions, Disability Resource Center, Education Opportunity Program, Financial Aid, Registrar, Slug Support, Services for Transfer and Re-entry Students, Student Business Services, etc., and refer questions as appropriate.



30% Administrative Support:

Receive and process incoming mail, including electronic mail. Identifies issues, annotates and refers or responds appropriately. Ensure timely processing and response.

Manage inventory and the dissemination of forms, flyers, and publications.

Verify and enter data in housing management system(s), maintaining accuracy and integrity of the data at all times.

Participate in the production and maintenance of records, including data entry and record completion. Purge records information according to the unit’s disposition schedule and UC guidelines.

Participate in the development of processes and procedures that enhance office operations and efficiencies and provide periodic assessment and updates of the frontline area to supervisor. Assist in the documentation of processes and procedures.

Provide feedback and edits to keep online content current and relevant. Propose new content and resources in response to emerging needs.

In conjunction with supervisor, select, train and supervise student office assistants. Prepare quarterly schedule and assign daily tasks. Monitor work and provide training as needed. Interact with Staff Human Resources, Career Center or Payroll on their behalf.



15% Billing and Accounts Receivable:

Review, analyze, and process transaction logs related to University Housing/Dining and identify which actions are required in other campus systems.

Calculate charges and prorate as necessary. Post charges or credits to University billing accounts.

Research and analyze financial information and explain complex billing transactions to students or other authorized parties.

Assist with the understanding of billing statements, payment options, and procedures affecting payments, credits, financial aid disbursements, etc.

Review financial reports to ensure required payments are made by deadline and that appropriate late fees are assessed. Initiate correcting entries as necessary.

Identify delinquent accounts from financial reports and notify students of their account status by letter, e-mail, and/or phone.

Monitor delinquent accounts and follow established accounts receivables procedures to ensure timely collection and/or the need to assess/remove enrollment, transcript or other holds.

Prepare financial summary of delinquent accounts and make recommendations to supervisor for further action, including eviction proceedings.

10% Other Duties as Assigned:

Assume additional projects and provide assistance in response to emerging issues.

Work as a member of a front-line team, consulting on ways to improve services and operational efficiencies. As needed, provide backup support during critical time periods or processes.

Assist in the continuous development and improvement of department services and procedures.

Participate in outreach and informational campus events, including occasional weekend and/or evening work.

Develop and maintain professionally relevant skills through available training programs, publications, attendance at workshops, etc.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Substantial experience working in a customer-service focused environment with an emphasis on effectiveness, professionalism, tact and integrity.

Demonstrated ability to effectively communicate – in person, on the phone, and in writing – courteously, accurately, and assertively with a diverse population of campus constituents and the general public.

Excellent related administrative/clerical experience with knowledge of standard office procedures and equipment.

Excellent organizational skills to establish workload priorities and complete assignments with accuracy and attention to detail.

Experience working with confidential records, including adherence to federal and/or state regulations, with the ability to exercise discretion and good judgement in confidential or sensitive situations or materials.

Excellent writing skills with knowledge of how to use proper formats, grammar and spelling to compose and edit business correspondence and other materials.

Appropriate math skills and knowledge to analyze and comprehend complex student billings, perform statistical or financial analysis.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to read, interpret, apply and explain complex policies and procedures.

Excellent judgment and keen problem solving skills.

Proficient in the use of a personal computer which includes word processing, spreadsheets, electronic mail, web-based software, and the use of large database systems.

Ability to multi-task and adapt to changes in procedures and assignments. Independently complete tasks, often under pressure of meeting deadlines, while working in an environment which includes frequent interruptions.

Ability to learn and apply a broad knowledge of administrative policies, procedures, and practices.

Ability to work independently as well as cooperatively as a member of a larger unit.

Ability to maintain appearance and conduct suitable for working in a professional setting.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge of administrative policies, procedures, and practices with regard to housing, admissions, registration, financial aid and other student services functions in a higher education environment.

Bilingual English/Spanish

