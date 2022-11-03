LOCATION: Scotts Valley, California; Salinas, CA; Merced, CA

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Software Developer IV/Architect - EDW in the Data Analytics Services Department. There is one position available and can be filled in any office (Salinas, Merced, Scotts Valley).

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: The Software Developer IV/Architect - EDW will:



Act as a hands-on lead in architecture, data modeling, design, development, documentation, testing, and implementation of the Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) system and ETL/ELT applications

Lead to create and execute strategies and tactical plans

Provide guidance related to the utilization of EDW development best practices

Lead sprint planning of software and ETL/ELT design and development as part of the Agile development lifecycle

Provide subject matter expertise and assists with providing mentoring and training

ABOUT THE TEAM: We integrate data from many sources to create information marts that provide the basis for business intelligence, reporting, and advanced analytics.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:



Dimensional Modeling, Data Warehouse Design, Data Architecture, and Data Modeling

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Microsoft SQL Server Database

Oracle Database or Microsoft Azure

ETL (Extract, Translate, and Load) processing and SSIS packages

Ability to:



Develop, document, apply, and provide guidance on EDW development best practices in Wherescape systems, including 3D and RED, in modern enterprise data warehouse systems

Gather and analyze complex data and information, troubleshoot issues, and develop practical and effective solutions

Provide advice and recommendations on projects, tasks and issues, including the impact of proposed solutions

Quickly learn new business concepts and modern methodologies

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems or Computer Science

Minimum of eight years of enterprise data warehouse experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings may be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated is defined by the CDC. This means receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.