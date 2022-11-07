JOB SUMMARY: The AVP Technology Operations’ role is to manage and ensure the efficient operation of the credit union’s technology operations team, network, servers, security, and overall infrastructure. This position is also a hands-on technical role where subject matter expertise is essential in keeping our systems running. This position will manage the technology staff responsible for monitoring and diagnosing network and hardware problems and working closely with the service desk supervisor to run an efficient service desk team. The AVP Technology Operations will also work closely with the SVP/Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and decision makers in other departments to identify, recommend, develop, implement, and support cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the credit union.

Essential Duties And Responsibilities: include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Strategy & Planning:



Works with the SVP/Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to discuss IT department operational planning and projects and organize and negotiate the allocation of IT resources.

Work with stakeholders to define business and systems requirements for new technology implementations.

Ensure the efficient utilization of IT resources – including personnel and equipment – across the organization.

Oversee all reports and documentation related to network and systems operations.

Develop maintenance schedules for network and systems equipment.

Conduct system feasibility studies and testing.

Develop and implement all functional policies and procedures, including those for network architecture, standards, purchasing, and service provision.

Acquisition & Deployment:



Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of IT systems, including networks, data center, servers, PCs, operating systems, and associated hardware.

Work with the SVP/Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to develop business case justifications and cost/benefit analyses for IT spending and initiatives.

Approve purchase of equipment and supplies within defined budget guidelines in order to meet operational requirements of the business.

Analyze existing operations and make recommendations for the improvement and growth of the network infrastructure and IT systems.

Conduct research and remain current with the latest technologies and solutions in support of procurement efforts.

Operational Management:



Proactively keep an asset management register for IT hardware, software, and equipment.

Manage technology operations staffing, including recruitment, supervision, scheduling, development, evaluation, and disciplinary actions.

Establish and maintain regular written and in-person communications with the SVP/Chief Technology Officer (CTO) regarding pertinent IT activities.

Oversee operations-related projects and project portfolio working directly with our PMO.

Assist in the provisioning of end-user services, including service desk and technical support services.

Supervisory Responsibilities:



Manages, educates, mentors and trains technology representatives in accordance with the Credit Union’s policies and applicable laws. Embraces the management philosophy and values of the organization and promotes them in all interactions both internally and externally. Has a high degree of focus on Information Technology as a service to the organization. Performs scheduled performance evaluations for subordinate staff according to established Credit Union standards, processes, and procedures. Establishes and maintains effective employee relations, encourages, and develops cooperation among staff to ensure teamwork and excellent member service. Coaches and counsels’ staff to promote the development of effective communication, a service culture, and develop the team through effective internal management and leadership skills. Manages team and educates them to understand the intended and unintended consequences of decisions. Always promotes and maintains a positive image of the Credit Union to personnel, members, vendor/partners, and the community. Supports strategic initiatives as defined by both the credit union and those for the department. Develops partnerships with vendor/partners to ensure collaboration and the ability to work as a unified team. Plays an integral role in assisting the VP/Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in contributing to and often writing resource planning, project timeline establishment, and interviewing new hires.

Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Skills:



Ability to read and interpret documents such as Policy and Procedure documents, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Demonstrate effective communication, both verbally and in writing.

The individual must demonstrate a strong ability to communicate, to technical and non-technical recipients, via email, written reports, and verbal reports.

This individual may be called upon to speak in front of groups including managerial staff, board members, and executive staff.

Mathematical Skills:



Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

Physical Skills:



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear.

The employee frequently is required to walk; sit; use hands and reach with hands and arms.

Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment, such as facsimile and telephone.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.

Corrected vision in normal range.

Education and/or Experience:



High school diploma or equivalent is required.

Bachelor’s degree (B.S.) in Science, Mathematics, Engineering, or Computer Science from four-year college or university or related experience.

CCNA, GSEC or MCSA certification is required. Certifications in CCDP, CCNP, CISSP and/or GCCC preferred.

5-7 years of management experience with an information technology department or team is required.

Systems/IT:



8+ years information technology network services, service desk and security experience.

6+ years’ experience working within the networking domain.

3+ years’ experience with Linux system administration

8+ years’ combined experience with Windows Server administration and virtualization.

