Construction Inspector

DON’T LET THE WELL OF CAREER OPPORTUNITIES RUN DRY. THE SAN LORENZO VALLEY WATER DISTRICT OFFERS A SOLID, WELL-PAYING JOB.

ABOUT US: The San Lorenzo Valley Water District is located in the coastal redwoods approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz, CA. If you live in the nearby towns of Felton or Scotts Valley, you are a relaxing 15-minute drive to work or the beach. The District maintains approximately 190 miles of pipeline and serves a population of approximately 35,000 customers. The SLV Water District was established in 1941 and serves the communities of Boulder Creek to Felton and Lompico to Scotts Valley.

SALARY: $6,119 - $8,200 per month depending on qualifications

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:



Two (2) years of progressively responsible professional experience in construction and inspection, preferably in a water-related industry.

Associate’s Degree or equivalent technical school training in construction or engineering-related curriculum or a closely related field; and/or equivalent relevant experience.

An experienced inspector of underground wet utility projects, along with grading and erosion control projects, able to strongly represent the District on a variety of job sites and project types.

A potable water background is preferred, as is construction or construction inspection experience and a strong knowledge of State and Local codes.

BENEFITS OF WORKING WITH US:



Paid Time Off (PTO) – 20 - 40 days, dependent on experience

Jury Duty – paid full salary for length of legal proceeding

Cost of Living Increases, Annual

Holidays – 13 days

Longevity and Educational Incentive Pay

Comprehensive Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance

CalPERS

Retired Medical Insurance Stipend

Tuition Reimbursement

Reimbursement for Required Licenses and Certifications

And more!

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here. To be considered for this position, all applicants are required to submit a completed application package containing:



District Employment Application

Resumé

Letter of Interest

Supplemental Questions

Email to humanresources@slvwd.com, or mail to the following address: Human Resources San Lorenzo Valley Water District, 13060 Highway 9 Boulder Creek, CA 95006.