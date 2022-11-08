Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
WORK AMONG THE REDWOODS AT THE SAN LORENZO VALLEY WATER DISTRICT

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Environmental Programs Manager & Administrative Analyst, the Environmental Planner I performs a variety of support services, general administrative and environmental activities of the District’s environmental programs. These services include coordination of projects, programs and activities with a focus on regulatory permitting requirements and CEQA documentation; providing technical advice and /or recommendations to the Environmental Programs Manager and other staff; and performance of other related duties as required.

SALARY: $5,666 - $7,592 per month

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

  • One (1) years of experience in planning, environmental programs, natural resources and analysis of technical issues or closely related field.
  • Experience in regulatory, CEQA and permit processing and documentation is highly preferred.
  • Equivalent to graduation from an accredited college or university with major work in planning, natural resources, environmental studies, public administration or a closely related field.
  • An advanced degree from an accredited institution in one of the above areas is highly desirable.

BENEFITS OF WORKING WITH US:

  • Paid Time Off (PTO) – 20 - 40 days, dependent on experience
  • Jury Duty – paid full salary for length of legal proceeding
  • Cost of Living Increases, Annual
  • Holidays – 13 days
  • Longevity and Educational Incentive Pay
  • Comprehensive Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance
  • CalPERS
  • Retired Medical Insurance Stipend
  • Tuition Reimbursement
  • Reimbursement for Required Licenses and Certifications
  • And more!

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here. To be considered for this position, all applicants are required to submit a completed application package containing:

  • District Employment Application
  • Resumé
  • Letter of Interest
  • Supplemental Questions

Email to humanresources@slvwd.com, or mail to the following address: Human Resources, San Lorenzo Valley Water District, 13060 Highway 9 Boulder Creek, CA 95006

