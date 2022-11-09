LOCATION: Capitola, CA

JOB TYPE: Regular Full-Time, Management

JOB SUMMARY: The Card Services Manager will provide leadership for all activities in debit and credit card servicing and operations including service delivery, financial settlement and reconcilement, account maintenance. This incumbent will perform staff development, conduct performance reviews and develop higher levels of expertise in the staff through training and education. This position will provide overall guidance and support for systems including fraud detection and protection, dispute processing and member experience within the channel.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities Other duties not specifically listed may be assigned.

Oversee the daily operations of the Credit Union’s credit card and debit card programs which include; card maintenance, chargebacks/disputes, fraud monitoring and card fraud investigations. Identify, evaluate and manage risk within the area and implement risk mitigation strategies and activities. Responsible for loss prevention, mitigation and functions with regard to claims of fraud and disputes. Oversee the daily operations of Visa credit and debit processing, Regulation E, chargebacks and Falcon fraud notifications. Audit activities and various department functions to ensure timely, accurate and complete processing of operational processes, as well as compliance with regulations, policies and procedures. Ensure that department general ledgers are in balance. Work with the Accounting Department and related areas to resolve out of balance situations. Manage relationships with third party vendors such as, VISA, FIS, CO-OP, VisaDPS, AmpliFI and CPI to ensure continuity of service. Participate in the continual innovation of products, programs, and services. Work with the leadership team to assure alignment, consistency, and prioritization of business priorities and resource requirements Prepare and adhere to the department’s annual budget. Continually evaluate service quality by setting, maintaining and monitoring specific benchmarks to measure efficiency, accuracy and leverage of current technologies. Drive improvements to policies, procedures, and processes; re-engineer (as needed) to maximize effectiveness and efficiency. Ensures that new cards are ordered timely, that chargebacks/disputes and other member requests are processed appropriately and within timeframes. Monitor cardholder and dispute activity for fraud detection and proactive fraud prevention. In collaboration with others, recommend and take actions to reduce and mitigate fraud loss. Ensure the Card Services Group has a good understanding of card fraud indications, identification processes, and mitigation steps available. Ensure Card Services Group compliance with various Federal and network regulations, including but not limited to Regulation E, Regulation Z, Visa, Interlink, Plus, Star, and Co-op. Develop positive working relationships with internal cross-functional partners and third party vendors for daily operations functions. Appropriately escalate problems and present issues to all affected users. Assess steps and execute corrective action with vendors and staff while maintaining good communication and appropriate escalation to management, as needed. Responsible for the accuracy of the credit reporting file to the applicable credit agencies generated from CCM. Review and provide testing of vendor new releases to the core system and Credit Card Management (CCM) system. Participate as the Card Services project representative for new releases to the core system, including testing and cross-functional partner communications as identified through the review and testing functions. Manage the CCM new release projects, as assigned. Represent Card Services on various project teams. Track and recommend changes to the Risk Services Manager module to better catch and reduce fraud in real time. Monitor the effectiveness of existing RSM rules and recommend changes as needed, ensuring that appropriate balance between cardholder satisfaction and risk management is achieved. Demonstrate an expert knowledge of the systems, regulations, policies and procedures related to Card Services functions and processes.

Supervisory Responsibilities

Ensures direct reports understand the role and function of the Card Services team, services, and service delivery requirements. Provides regular and ongoing management, coaching, one-on-ones, feedback, and developmental assistance to staff to ensure they are successful in performing their job duties and responsibilities, and can accomplish their production, member service and operations goals. Leads staff meetings, as well as quick connect meetings, to ensure smooth operations, effective communication and focus on improving the member service experience to internal and external members. Reviews functions and processes with the team to brainstorm ideas for continued improvement, reviews trends in responses to questions incoming from front line staff and members, reviews consistency of decisions made by the team and recommends changes as needed. Promotes teamwork and positive communication among staff to ensure all staff works in a collaborative manner toward a shared goal, and standards for excellent member service are achieved. Responds appropriately to member concerns. Coordinates the orientation and training of the Card Services staff. Ensures all Credit Union policies and procedures are followed including the fair and equitable administration of all labor practices within the department. Manages and supervises the day to day operations of the Card Services staff.

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Skills:

Ability to read and interpret financial documents.

Ability to write specialized reports and correspondence as job requires.

Ability to speak effectively before groups, members and employees.

Ability to speak in both English and Spanish is not required, but is preferred.

Mathematical Skills:

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs, as well as analyze data.

Reasoning Skills:

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.

Ability to solve a variety of problems and deal with complex scenarios by using common sense and practical application.

Physical Skills:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit and talk or hear.

The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl.

Education and/or Experience

Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) in Business Administration from four-year College or university; or three to five years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Expert knowledge and understanding of Reg E and Reg Z as it pertains to card transactions and ATM deposit disputes. Good knowledge and experience with Visa Regulations.

Must be proficient in usage of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Must possess knowledge and experience in general office software, basic PC hardware and related peripherals.

5 years of increasing responsibility in supervision of card services in a credit union or financial services environment.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

