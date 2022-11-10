Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Coordinator

Job Type: Full-time

Closing: 11/29/2022 11:59 PM Pacific

Location: Aptos, CA

Department: Accessibility Support Center

Employment Opportunity: Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Staff at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

This full-time, 12 months per year position organizes, coordinates and oversees the daily office operations of the Accessibility Support Center (ASC), which provides Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodations and services to students with disabilities and learning differences; ensures a high level of customer service and support to faculty, staff and students; coordinates scheduling of sign language interpreters, tutors and test proctors; provides administrative and program support; monitors budget and student employee staffing; provides lead-level work direction to classified center staff; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

Examples of Duties: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Provides input in selecting, training and providing day-to-day lead work guidance and coordination to other Classified and student staff; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; monitors workflow to ensure that mandated deadlines are being met in an optimal manner; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and technical, legal and regulatory requirements.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals, and values.

Organizes and coordinates the day-to-day operations and support staff of the ASC; assists in the development of operational plans, programs and activities; recommends changes in center procedures and practices to better serve students, faculty, and staff or improve efficiencies; schedules the use of center space for various activities; maintains and purchases equipment, inventory, and supplies including office supplies; maintains communication with the ASC Director regarding daily operations.

Oversees and participates in the Center’s front counter operations; assists students with priority registration; assists Director with escalated student accommodation issues and researches student concerns regarding accessibility access and services and center policies and procedures; makes suggestions and referrals for services to other departments and community organizations.

Collaborates with instructional, administrative and technology departments to ensure that District informational and educational resources are accessible and functional for students, staff and other individuals with disabilities; provides input on updates to ADA and alternate media policies, procedures, and guidelines; identifies, evaluates, and recommends software purchases and a variety of specialized equipment and technologies to meet requirements.

Contributes to the development of and monitors performance against the annual ASC program budget; reviews purchases and other expenditures for compliance in accordance with District policies and procedures and requirements and in compliance with grant requirements; oversees processing of contracts, service agreements and invoices; maintains and reports activity data, financial and student metrics utilized to ensure the District is in compliance with ADA and Chancellor’s Office requirements and for grant reporting and auditing purposes.

Coordinates the scheduling and administration of tests required for specific courses; ensures compliance with District policies and procedures including verifying student identity, course enrollment and maintaining academic integrity standards; ensures test proctors follow established procedures for test administration including providing appropriate accommodations, monitoring test administration, and logging and recording tests received, administered and returned to instructor.

Coordinates the sourcing, hiring. and scheduling of American Sign Language interpreters and Real Time Captioners; coordinates with outside agencies and vendors for additional interpreter resources when required to meet student, faculty, and college needs; coordinates and oversees the delivery of interpreting and captioning services based on student schedules and anticipated needs and preferences; monitors interpreter and captioner performance and provides feedback on work performance.

Performs a variety of administrative support for the Center Director and counselors; assists with the development and distribution of meeting agendas, presentations, and supporting documents to appropriate parties; drafts, proofreads, and/or edits a variety of materials including marketing collateral, programs, publications, and reports; assists with the preparation, editing and maintenance of class schedules and faculty assignments for Educational Assistance classes; maintains center records and files.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

OTHER DUTIES:



Makes classroom presentations to introduce and promote the use of ASC support services; makes presentations at orientation meetings and outreach events.

Assists with the maintenance of center web page information and social media.

Represents the District and/or Center on a variety of internal and external committees.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college with a Bachelor’s degree, AND at least five (5) years of progressively responsible experience in student services, at least two (2) of which involved accessibility support services OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Operations, programs and services offered through an Accessibility Support Center.

General principles of learning and learning styles and limitations associated with various types of disabilities.

Use and operation of computers, equipment, and software available to address the individual needs of students in a college-level environment.

Principles, practices, and techniques of program development and administration.

Methods and best practices in organizing and delivering interpreting services in a college setting, including scheduling the work of interpreters to meet District needs while providing a safe and healthy school/work environment for students and interpreters.

Common issues and challenges facing a diverse population of community college students.

Advanced customer service and basic conflict-resolution methods and techniques.

Student recordkeeping practices and procedures for processing and reporting student data.

District payroll and general accounting system operations, practices, and procedures.

Principles, practices, and techniques of grant administration including contract monitoring and financial/program reporting.

The Americans with Disabilities Act and other local, state, and federal laws, regulations and court decisions applicable to providing accommodations and support to students, faculty and staff with disabilities.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable laws.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state, and federal laws, rules, regulations, and policies governing student records.

Applicable federal, state, and local laws, rules, and regulations including OSHA rules and regulations.

Proper English usage including grammar, spelling, and punctuation.

Safety policies and work practices applicable to the work being performed including fire protection.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures, and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:



Assists with organization and oversight of the day-to-day operations, activities and services of an Accessibility Support Center.

Assign and inspect the work of student employees, tutors, test proctors and interpreters.

Work with ASC staff to ensure students with accommodations receive assistive technology and other support services in a timely manner consistent with their individual needs and preferences.

Assess work problems, evaluate alternatives, and recommend or adopt effective courses of action in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Set priorities and exercise sound judgment within areas of responsibility.

Understand, interpret, explain, and apply applicable laws, codes, regulations, policies, and procedures.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values, and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $5,062 to $5,860 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits on the HR webpage for more information.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Application Process:



Complete the Application and answer Supplemental Questions

Attach Resume

Attach one of the following:

Unofficial transcripts for college coursework completed, if applicable, displaying any degrees conferred (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense, for more information, visit here. OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience to meet the minimum requirements; applicant must provide written evidence on their application that proves additional experience and/or education is equivalent for purposes of substitution.

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. A position eligibility pool may be established in order to fill other full-time, part-time, or substitute assignments as needs arise.

Selection Procedure: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and by accessing your portal.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources here.