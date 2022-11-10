Associate Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH)

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families. Employee housing is provided through 51 rental units at the Laureate Court apartments and 188 for-sale homes in four different locations. The unit also provides off-campus student housing support and summer conference operations. CHES manages the auxiliary services units of the Bay Tree Bookstore and ID card services and offers Early Education Services for student parents.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Associate Director, the College Programs Coordinator (CPC) is responsible for all college-wide programming including new student orientation and commencement, as well as supporting and/or overseeing the development, implementation, and management of cultural, educational, social, recreational, academic support, and outreach programs and activities at their assigned college community. The College Programs Coordinator (CPC) serves as the lead for the Activities team and works closely with the Residential Life team and other college staff to provide comprehensive community programming for students.

JOB DUTIES:

50% Housing and Residential Education Program Management: Serves as a key leader in the planning and implementation of the program, staffing and student services components for the Student Housing West development.

Housing and Residential Education Office Management



Oversees the residential life and housing offices and coordinates response to student concerns.

Supervises office staff and manages daily housing operations, including accurate upkeep of the Student Housing Office (SHO) database and other databases, resident rosters, key inventory, security management, occupancy management, etc.

Residential Education Program Management



Directs the administration of a comprehensive residential education program for breadth of housing units serving both graduate and undergraduate students and families of students.

Ensures that student programming is reflective of the ethnic, cultural, and social diversity of the student body and complements the mission of the college.

Coordinates with Dining Services on various issues and events throughout the year.

Student Conduct Management



Manages and oversees student conduct and behavior for the ARCH housing communities.

Directly supervises professional staff who perform the following functions: provide robust programming to their communities, serve as conduct officers, advise students, negotiate behavioral concerns, and/or mandate referrals to campus resources and external agencies.

Consults with mental health/rehabilitation professionals to achieve developmental resolutions to violations of the code of student conduct.

Ensures due process, develops and negotiates sanctions of voluntary resolution in the administration of jurisprudence.

Serves as the primary hearing officer for high level cases (for example, transports to hospital or jail for alcohol or other drug violations, etc.).

Serves as the primary judicial appeal officer in the ARCH communities for the administration and mediation of residential student life and housing conduct.

Security and Crisis Administration



Works with the Executive Director to serve as the principal liaison with campus emergency professionals and central administration regarding the physical plant (including 24hour residential requirements) in emergency situations.

Assumes responsibility for coordinating emergency procedures in collaboration with the Executive Director.

Serves as key liaison for the unit with the campus police, psychological and counseling services, the on-call night psychologist, and appropriate campus administrators.

Coordinates with external resources such as healthcare professionals during the crisis, as needed.

Directs the residential life staff in the management of crisis situations and coordinates with the Director to develop response procedures/protocols.

Assists in coordinating follow-up for the college/campus in the aftermath of a crisis.

Oversees direction of staff on-call schedules.

Graduate Student Hotel Program Management



Oversees coordination of Hotel program by providing support to ARCH Housing Coordinator.

Maintains positive relationship with Hotel staff by maintaining communication and expectation setting.

Directs staff in coordination of student assignments and communication in regards to Hotel Programs.

Collaboration and Coordination



Works with unit staff, student services offices, campus safety officers and health professionals in maintaining an environment that is safe and promotes development of the whole student and encourages health and well being.

Provides resource support to the general campus for the development and formulation of policies in the areas of student life programs/services, student conduct, and other functions.

40% Staff Development and Supervision:



Responsible for the recruitment, selection, hiring, training, supervision and evaluation of full-time professional housing and residential education staff, including Assistant Director ARCH, Coordinators for Residential Education (CREs), Housing Coordinators, and Office Coordinators.

General oversight for the supervision of 25 to 30 undergraduate student staff including resident assistants.

Provides leadership and direction for training, programs, workshops, coaching and mentoring as needed. Training includes skills development in counseling, conflict resolution, programming and crisis management.

Directs staff in program development, student staff training, and housing operations.

Directs staff to develop programs that address educational needs and enhance awareness of socially relevant issues.

Manages staff performance in the effective delivery of residential services, social/cultural and educational programming and other housing services.

Ensures that staff members follow and enforce university and college policies and procedures.

5% Budget Management:



Works with the Executive Director and the Housing Financial Analyst to develop multiple fund source budgetary strategies and to set priorities that shape both short and long-range planning for operations and staffing.

Maintains appropriate financial controls and compliance with funding policies and procedures.

Provides signature authority on all housing related programs fund sources as delegated by the Executive Director.

5% Co-curricular and Academic Support:

Supports programming to integrate faculty, advising and academic support programs into the residential student community.

Provides educational and cultural programs that link academic departments with the expressed student needs and interests.

May provide workshops on academic success, study skills, and other topics utilizing campus resources.

Works collaboratively with the academic advising staff in matters related to the student’s academic success.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Bachelor’s degree in related area and/or must possess equivalent experience/training.

Experience assessing situations by conducting research, drawing upon student development concepts, and seeking appropriate input to provide a quality student life program.

Experience in response coordination and providing leadership during crisis situations.

Experience assessing potential risk to student welfare and safety and providing training and utilizing resources available to minimize risk.

Demonstrated experience with conflict resolution and negotiation.

Experience providing training and development for a team. Extensive experience supervising and evaluating staff and setting group and individual goals.

Experience working with supporting students and staff from diverse backgrounds (e.g., ethnic and cultural diversity socioeconomic, religious, sexual orientation, and gender). Skills to support the needs of a diverse community.

Knowledge, background and/or understanding of Student Development theory and application, especially residential life issues within higher education, program development and student conduct.

Extensive experience utilizing problem solving skills.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Experience with public speaking and program presentation.

Demonstrated ability in providing leadership and directing the progress of the college community.

Demonstrated ability to develop and implement a comprehensive student life program for the college including goal setting, program evaluation, and assessment.

Skills to work with others in order to accomplish tasks, brainstorm new ideas, and bring new programs to fruition.

Ability to analyze current processes and programs and to provide direction for enhancing, streamlining, adding efficiency and otherwise generally improving processes

Ability to make sound, timely decisions with limited information, exercising good judgment and diplomacy as individual situations warrant.

Ability to understand and be effective in the business and/or cultural climate.

Ability to clearly convey concepts and instruction, and engage in effective communication with individuals and groups.

Ability to encourage others towards common and individual goals and to motivate the participation and support of others.

Ability to envision, motivate and realize organizaitonal change within the Colleges

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Advanced degree in related area such as student personnel, counseling preferred.

Previous professional involvement in American College Personnel Association (ACPA), National Association of Student Personnel (NASPA), Association of College and University Housing Officers-International, (ACUHO-I) or other Student Affairs related professional organization.

Knowledge of or familiarity in areas related to specific college themes.

