Dining Administrative Coordinator

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

UC Retirement Plans

Group Term Life Insurance

Legal Insurance

Pet Insurance

Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

Meal Allowance

Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 11-30-2022

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities, which support single students and students with families. UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Executive Director of UCSC Dining Services, the Dining Administrative Coordinator acts as the office coordinator for the Dining Services Administrative office. The Dining Administrative Coordinator provides support in the areas of correspondence, communication, planning and scheduling meetings and events, research and analysis, file maintenance and daily office management. The incumbent will prioritize tasks and work independently with a high degree of confidentiality.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $24.64 / hour

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:



Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: BLANK AST 3 (004722)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

50% Administrative Support:



The Dining Administrative Coordinator provides direct administrative support to the Executive Director and the Dining unit using a variety of software programs and applications to produce documents, spreadsheets and presentation materials.

Drafts routine correspondence, memoranda, reports drafts and meeting agendas and notes.

Edits and proofreads Executive Director correspondence for final production copy and/or distribution.

Coordinates the Executive Director’s calendar. Schedules meetings and coordinates staff calendars as needed.

Reserves meeting rooms, collects information, prepares and distributes meeting agendas as needed. Provides administrative and logistical support for all Executive Director initiated meetings and events. Provides meeting minute notes.

Keeps management informed of meetings, due dates of various reports, and appointments, coordinating staff calendars as needed. Notifies staff of department meetings.

Screens incoming phone calls on behalf of the Executive Director. Uses independent judgement in handling a variety of issues, taking the necessary measures to resolve issues in an appropriate, professional and customer service-oriented fashion.

Serves as the primary point of contact for dissemination information, obtaining answers, and returning calls.

Oversees the ordering and sizing of all uniforms for new Dining employees. Coordinates communication meetings between the department and vendor.

Independently conducts research on NACUFs, CRA and other hospitality surveys, as well as campus surveys. Summarizes findings, and formulates preliminary conclusions and recommendations for presentation to the Executive Director.

Serves as the backup to the Dining Operations Assistant.

45% Office Management



Responsible for the general upkeep of the Dining Administrative Office, including regular review of the space, submitting work requests for technology services, custodial, repair, maintenance, etc.

Promotes communication between the Dining Administrative Office and the Dining halls and retail outlets. Serves as the official office contact for Dining Services.

Provides supervision to student office assistants.

Orders and maintains equipment and supply related to mail services, copiers, printers, purchase requisition, service suppliers and other vendors.

Uses Cruz Buy to order supplies as needed. Prepares Purchase Orders and maintains log of all purchases.

Establishes, organizes and directs all office responsibilities and procedures for multiple locations. Develops and implements new systems to make office and unit operation computing more functional

Ensures and tracks that all management pro-card documentation is completed and submitted in a timely manner.

Prepares and tracks standard disbursement requests for travel advance, Travel Expense Vouchers, and Payment Authorizations.

In conjunction with the Dining Principal Financial Analyst, ensures collection of accounts receivable accounts thorough the proper distribution of recharges and follow-up on past due accounts. Compiles and submits campus recharges and other related information to service center.

Receives mail and packages. Ensures the distribution of mail, flyers and notices.

Develops and maintains a master directory for electronic files and determines the appropriate location of documents for filing.

Establishes and maintains an organized office filing system. . Communicates and trains staff on filing systems. Creates and maintains filing system documentation.

Coordinates archiving and document retention for the department.

Reviews and implements filing procedures for the unit.

Works with the Dining management team to actively promote a high level of cooperation throughout the unit.

5% Other Duties as assigned



Provides administrative support for a variety of operational tasks and events as assigned.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

REQUIRED:



Excellent demonstrated professional administrative/clerical and reception skills with knowledge of standard office procedures and equipment.

Strong demonstrated experience with working in a customer-service focused environment with an emphasis on effectiveness, professionalism, and integrity.

Excellent interpersonal skills, (verbal and written), with demonstrated effectiveness in interacting with students, staff faculty, and parents of various social, cultural, economic and educational backgrounds.

Excellent record keeping skills with the ability to pay strict attention to detail, spelling, punctuation and grammar.

Excellent organizational and time management skills sufficient to work independently in a fast-paced work environment with constant shifting priorities.

Demonstrated experience with computers and word processing, database, calendaring, spreadsheet, desktop publishing, browser, and email applications and a variety of correspondence.

Experience in maintaining both hard copy and electronic filing systems with the ability to maintain confidentiality of records and information.

Political acumen and diplomatic skills sufficient to work with ethnically and culturally diverse populations in a number of capacities with professionalism and sensitivity and to maintain cooperative working relationships with the public and the university community

Ability to proofread and edit documents using proper grammar and punctuation.

Ability to learn campus financial and/or record keeping systems with proficiency.

Ability to exercise good judgment and discretion when presented with confidential information and material

Ability to train, motivate and supervise student staff.

Ability to work effectively as a team member and to maintain a professional and business-oriented office environment

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Bilingual in Spanish/English, or willingness to learn.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.