Job Type: Full-time

Closing: 12/8/2022 11:59 PM Pacific

Location: Aptos, CA

Department: Purchasing

Employment Opportunity: We need YOU! Cabrillo College is looking for staff to provide quality programs and services for a diverse student population promoting ever-evolving needs as our students grow toward their individual aspirational goals. Cabrillo is an Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) with a special focus on enhancing the Latinx student experience. Come join our team, valuing high-level and innovative instruction, support services, a welcoming environment, and helping to change the world one student at a time!

This full-time, 12-months per year Purchasing Specialist, under general supervision, performs varied and complex administrative support in the procurement process; creates purchase requisitions, purchase orders and vendors in the system; acts as liaison with District stakeholders who purchase goods and external vendors and service providers; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term. In the Fall of 2021, 58% of Cabrillo students are members of minoritized populations, identifying themselves as LatinX (48%), Multi Ethnic (5%), Asian (2%), Black Non-Hispanic (1%), Filipino (1%), American Indian/Alaskan Native

JOB SUMMARY:



Receives, reviews and processes purchase order requisitions, competitive quotes, various contracts and bids; reviews incoming requisitions for departmental authorization, appropriateness of requested items or service, and verifies availability of funds; verifies compliance with pertinent laws, regulations, codes, policies and standards; confers with management and departments to obtain all necessary signatures and information and to resolve questions regarding requirements and specifications.

Issues purchase orders and blanket purchase orders; resolves year-end procurement accounting including carryovers and closeouts of purchase orders and blanket purchase requests.

Maintains and renews blanket purchase orders; reviews blanket orders annually for appropriateness of vendor, commodity, authorized users and cost limits.

Identifies vendors and checks master vendor list to assign correct vendor numbers; creates new vendors in the vendor database; enters new vendor data and updates accordingly.

Communicates with vendors and District departments regarding order status, order adjustments, incorrect/damaged deliveries, payments and procedures; executes change orders and amendments to purchase orders, contracts and vendors to ensure timely delivery and quality and quantity of materials and supplies.

Reviews contracts, insurance and supporting documentation for accuracy and compliance with relevant policies; routes contracts for signature.

Integrates key contractual and legal terms from agreements into purchase orders for products and services; monitors conflicts between vendor proposals and District contracts and/or PO Terms and Conditions.

Manages maintenance agreements for District-wide items such as copiers, cell phones and mailroom equipment; reviews invoices, resolves discrepancies and ensures appropriate budget allocations and charges to departments.

Prepares and maintains physical and electronic files for purchase orders, contracts, bids and other documents in a timely and accurate manner and in auditable condition.

Interprets, explains and provides technical expertise and guidance to District staff, contractors and vendors in the acquisition of service, equipment and supplies including the development of technical specifications, and procurement policies and procedures; may assist with obtaining quotes for goods and services.

Organizes and prepares analytical data and reports to support purchasing and contracting activities.

Assists in formal and informal bid process.

OTHER DUTIES:



Provides departmental administrative support including processing credit card payments, ordering and maintaining office supplies, tracking absences and performing general clerical support as needed.

Provides work direction and training to hourly employees and student workers.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff

Graduation from an associate degree program with coursework in business administration, purchasing, materials management or a related field, AND

At least two (2) years of progressively responsible experience in procurement or accounting department purchasing support experience; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:



Practices and techniques of public agency purchasing, including competitive bidding procedures.

General types and sources of products, commodities and supplies used by a community college.

Basic risk management policies as they pertain to vendor insurance requirements.

Basic research and data analysis techniques.

Customer service practices and telephone communication etiquette.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Basic research methods and analysis techniques.

Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including advanced knowledge of computers and applicable software programs, databases and systems.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, public contract code and other applicable laws.

District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing purchasing and contracting.

Skills and Abilities to:



Perform a variety of functions and procedures used in the purchasing and contracting of supplies, services, materials and equipment.

Review detailed purchase order requests, contracts, agreements and related documents for accuracy, appropriateness and compliance.

Expedite and prioritize purchasing transactions, deliveries and requests for services as needed.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgement within areas of responsibility.

Make arithmetic and statistical calculations and perform basic cost accounting quickly and accurately.

Maintain auditable purchasing and bid files and records and prepare reports and presentations.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use both standard business software and procurement-specific software programs and databases.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

Additional Information

Starting Salary Range: $4,373 to $5,860 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JCUPdj-lG7jweKInVifOAoiW0ifFoskj/view is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits page on the HR webpage for more information.

Application Process: If interested, please submit an online application here. Include all of the following:



Complete the Application and answer ALL Supplemental Questions

Attach Resume

Attach one of the following:

Unofficial transcripts for college coursework completed, if applicable, displaying any degrees conferred (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense - visit here for more information OR

If applying based on equivalent work experience, your application must provide detailed information to determine the minimum qualification requirements have been met.

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. A position eligibility pool may be established in order to fill other full-time, part-time, or substitute assignments as needs arise.

Selection Procedure: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and by accessing your portal.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at cabrillohr@cabrillo.edu.