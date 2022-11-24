Location: Merced, California; Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Senior Financial Analytics Consultant in the Financial Planning and Analysis Department.

This position can be filled in any of our offices (Merced, Salinas, Scotts Valley), or remotely within California.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Under direction, you will:

Act as a lead consultant in the process of analyzing business and financial data and medical cost patterns, trends, and drivers to develop solutions and recommendations, identify analytics and medical cost improvement opportunities, and providing proactive, strategic consultative solutions that are actionable, accessible, and auditable

Build complex financial and data analysis related to industry trends, operational impacts, and modeling of financial scenarios to support decision making and leads complex analytics projects

Provide subject matter expertise and assisting with providing orientation, mentoring, and training to subordinate Financial Analytics Consultants

ABOUT THE TEAM: We ensure the Alliance’s stewardship of appropriate use of public funds through recoveries, coordination of benefits, contract negotiations and insurance.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements, click here.

Knowledge of:



Research, medical cost analysis and reporting methods

General health service research, outcomes reporting/analytics and program outcomes evaluation

Healthcare industry specific terms and healthcare related data types and structures, including member, claims, clinical and provider data

Budgeting and forecasting methodology

Quantitative data analysis methodologies and analytical tools related to reporting medical cost analysis

Healthcare industry and healthcare information standards such as HL7, LOINC, FHIR, ICD 9/10 and CPT codes, industry standard groupers, such as ETGs, DRGs, and DCGs

Methods and techniques of regulatory reporting

Descriptive statistical techniques and terminology

Ability to:



Collect, interpret, and evaluate data, detect patterns, brainstorm solutions, consider multiple factors when making decisions, and project consequences of recommendations

Develop data-driven and outcome-based initiatives to improve business decision making

Translate data into understandable information and deliver solutions that improve business processes

Create systems to monitor data errors

Perform technical and non-technical troubleshooting and diagnose and resolve complex problems, including problems that may have multiple variables and may not have obvious solutions

Act as a technical resource, provide guidance related to area of assignment, and explain related regulations, processes, and programs

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance, Business, Healthcare Administration, Quantitative Analysis or a related field

A minimum of five years of financial analytics experience which included four years in a healthcare setting (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying.

OTHER DETAILS:

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.