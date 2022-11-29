Accounts Adviser, Student Housing Services

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

The IRD for this job is: 12-08-2022

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families.

The Student Housing Services unit of CHES promotes university housing and dining programs and resources, and provides convenient, accessible services where students take care of their housing and dining related business, whether they live on or off campus. The unit provides direct services supporting the campus housing program, including contract and policy development, marketing and communication, and the timely billing, collection, and reconciliation of housing and meal plan revenue.

More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Operations Manager (OM), the Accounts Adviser (AA) position’s major areas of responsibility include;

Coordination and reconciliation of housing applications, assignments, contract confirmation

Billing, accounts receivable, and cancellation processes

Counseling and advising on housing contractual and accounts receivable policies and procedures

Provide quality customer service (in person, by telephone, online) for current and prospective students and their families, faculty/staff, and the general public.

Serves as an administrative liaison for all University housing facilities for single students.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $26.12 / hour

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:



Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: 4722 - BLANK AST 3

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

35% Accounts Receivable:



Adjust resident’s account in Academic Information Systems (AIS) when standard or personalized payment plan requests have been approved after quarterly billing transactions are processed.

Independently review and analyze reports for each housing facility to ensure required payments are made by deadlines and appropriate late fees are assessed. Initiate correcting entries as necessary.

Identify delinquent accounts; notify residents of account status; follow through on delinquent accounts to determine if payments are made.

Provide Operations Manager (OM) with financial synopsis of delinquent accounts for further action, including eviction proceedings.

Using established guidelines review and approve/deny requests for cancellation of late fees. Reverse charge on students’ accounts for approved late fee cancellations.

30% Customer Service and Advising



Provide accurate and timely information to prospective and current students, families, and the general public relating to new student college assignment/housing application process, terms and conditions of the housing contract, reapplication procedures, new housing initiatives, deadlines, payment plans, penalties, and cancellations.

Utilizing acquired knowledge of processes, procedures and policies relating to registration, enrollment, and financial aid, advise and counsel current residents.

Methods include:

Research information available from Academic Information System (AIS) and other campus databases, as well as documentation on policies, procedures, and “talking points.”

Research and analyze information to assist residents in understanding billing statements, procedures affecting payments, credits, financial aid disbursements, aid adjustments, etc.

Research and analyze information available to advise and assist residents who are having difficulty making standard payments and/or established payment deadlines by completing individualized payment plans taking into consideration each resident’s financial situation, payment history, etc.

Counsel residents who are having difficulty making payments on possible paths to solutions and make referrals to campus partners for support as needed.

Consult with various university personnel (admissions, college, registrar, financial aid, student business services offices) in order to get accurate and up-to-date information when current information is not available through campus systems.

Inform and advise appropriate campus staff, if applicable, of residents who may be subject to eviction.

30% Application Process and Control Management



Review and analyze transaction logs to monitor for actions affecting students’ housing/meal plan contracts and what billing adjustments are needed. Calculate charges, and prorate as necessary. Post charges or credits to the student’s university billing account.

Monitor for the accurate and timely recording of housing contract confirmations, amendments, and cancellations.

Review logs to determine whether housing records are maintained according to established timelines and procedures. Consult with appropriate staff as needed. Report noncompliance to OM.

Ensure that meal plans are accurately reflected in online systems. Update the dining system to reflect meal plan changes.

5% Other Duties as assigned:



Support the overall mission and goals of Student Housing Services.

Represent Student Housing Services as a member of campus committees and task forces, as well as professional conferences and workshops.

Assume additional projects and provide assistance in response to emerging issues.

Assist in the continuous development and improvement of department services and procedures.

Participate in outreach and informational campus events, including occasional weekend and/or evening work.

Develop and maintain professionally relevant skills through available training programs, publications, attendance at workshops, etc.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

REQUIRED:



Substantial experience working in a customer-service focused environment with an emphasis on effectiveness, professionalism, tact and integrity.

Ability to multi-task and adapt to changes in procedures and assignments. Independently complete tasks accurately and with attention to detail, often under pressure of meeting deadlines, while working in an environment which includes frequent interruptions.

Demonstrated ability to effectively communicate – in person, on the phone, and in writing – courteously, accurately, and assertively with a diverse population of campus constituents and the general public.

Excellent writing skills with knowledge of how to use proper formats, grammar and spelling to compose and edit business correspondence and other materials.

Experience working with confidential records, including adherence to federal and/or state regulations, with the ability to exercise sound judgment and discretion in handling confidential and/or highly sensitive matters with tact, sensitivity and helpfulness.

Appropriate math skills or knowledge of accounting principles necessary to perform complex financial analysis.

Skill in analyzing information/data, problems or procedures to define objectives, identify alternative courses of action, make written and/or verbal proposals, and implement procedural changes to effect the desired result.

Ability to work independently as well as cooperatively as a member of a team.

Ability to maintain appearance and conduct suitable for working in a professional setting.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Bilingual in Spanish/English, or willingness to learn.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

