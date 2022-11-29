Dining Senior Food Service Worker

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

Multiple full time Partial Year Career positions available in multiple Dining Halls across the UC Santa Cruz campus.

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

UC Retirement Plans

Group Term Life Insurance

Legal Insurance

Pet Insurance

Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

Meal Allowance

Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 12-08-2022

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities, which support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: This is an umbrella title for many food service positions in the kitchens, serveries and dining rooms. Under supervision, the Senior Food Service Worker performs a variety of semi-skilled and skilled food preparation, serving, maintenance, and safety and sanitation functions in the kitchen or dining area. Incumbents may serve in a lead capacity with less experienced staff.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $21.22 / hour

No. of Positions: 11

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:



Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Partial Year Career appointment with a to be determined furlough period

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Service Unit (SX)

Job Code Classification: 005651 - FOOD SVC WORKER SR

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

60% Daily Operations:



Incumbent typically performs semi-skilled tasks for hot and cold food production including, but not limited to, cutting, and preparing foods by hand or by using mechanical equipment.

Sets up food service lines by arranging foods or desserts, setting up the salad bar and stocking and preparing beverages; serves customers; collects, washes, and stacks clean dishes.

Cleans and scrubs pots and pans; operates complex automatic dishwashing equipment.

Cleans conveyers, racks, and sets up trays; cleans and mops floors in kitchen, food service area and dining room; may serve customers in a restaurant

May serve as a work leader for a small group of other senior food service workers, replenishes dry storage bins, and cleans equipment and sinks in the kitchen areas.

Assists in meal set-up for hot and cold items and assists in producing dessert set-ups for various meals.

Incumbent may prepare basic hot and cold sauces; demonstrates appropriate and effective food presentation and merchandizing techniques in display of food and other service presentations (decorations and decorating).

Follows menus, production sheets and recipes accurately measuring or weighing food ingredients; operates mixer, slicer, chopper, grills, pizza ovens, ovens, induction burners, steamers, steam jacket kettles, garbage disposal, and uses knives and other utensils and equipment.

Receiving Duties



Under supervision of the Unit Manager and direction of the Senior Storekeeper, performs general receiving duties, including but not limited to validating invoices, weighing items, etc.

Receives and inspects all food supplies.

Stores all items in specified areas in accordance with HACCP guidelines.

Dates and rotates all inventory items using the FIFO (First In, First Out) Principles.

Assists management with inventory and ordering.

Organizes and cleans all storage spaces.

Dining Room Work



May assist in setup of food service areas.

Distributes prepared food on time for specific meals in service areas and restocks food into serving areas as needed. Fills cold wells with ice, restocks dining room area with trays, dishes, silverware, napkins, maintains self-service areas (beverages, salads, bread, desserts, soft serve, etc.).

Returns unused food from serving area.

Labels leftover food and ensures proper storage.

Maintains cleanliness of designated work areas at all times including cleaning cold wells, food warmers, countertops, refrigerators, toasters, sinks, etc. May make sandwiches to order, or in advance.

Demonstrates appropriate and effective food presentation and merchandising techniques in the display of food and other service presentation including napkin folds, decorations, and decorating.

Server



Serves meals using portion control techniques as instructed by supervisor and follows basic principles of safety and sanitation of food service.

Properly plates and serves food on serving line.

Answers questions about food being served and serves food to customers in a pleasant, courteous, and efficient manner.

Restocks supplies of food as needed and maintains cleanliness of designated work areas at all times.

Ensures that correct utensils are used for serving and that portioning is appropriate.

As a team leader, may direct student staff and staff employees on the serving line.

Ensures that all shift assignments are covered and gives breaks.

Monitors and maintains customer service standards and resolves any customer service concerns.

May direct and train staff in handwashing, appropriate uniform to wear and in ensuring that staff does not engage in eating or drinking outside of approved areas. May oversee front of the house set-ups.

Dishwasher Duties:



May oversee a small team of dishwashers and direct their work in breaking down soiled dining trays, appropriately pre-rinsing, washing by hand or loading the dishwasher with soiled trays, dishes, glasses, utensils, and flatware.

Oversees and/or performs the operation and unloading of the dishwasher using correct safety and sanitation procedures.

Ensures the correct sorting, stacking, and placement of clean dishes, flatware, glassware, trays, and utensils into proper transporting equipment.

Operates, maintains, and cleans the dishwasher, garbage disposal, mops, brooms, and tray conveyor devices.

Restocks supply of clean dishes and utensils in dining room.

May also wash pans and utensils used in the kitchen.

Cleans food preparation areas and operates specialized pot cleaning equipment if available.

Distributes dishes, glassware, flatware, trays, and utensils to service areas during and following meal services.

Returns empty carts, equipment, and other related items to the dish room.

Maintains cleanliness of work areas and all self-service areas.

20% Safety and Sanitation:



Ensures food is held and loaded at safe temperatures. Ensures that HACCP Guidelines are followed closely in maintaining temperatures of perishable products. On a daily basis, records temperatures of all refrigerators, freezers, and maintains records for three months.

Maintains work rule standards and policies regarding employee uniforms, personal appearance, and hygiene.

Ensure compliance with all regulations mandated by local, state, and federal agencies in regard to safety, health and sanitation regulations.

May clean restrooms to include, but not limited to, washing sinks, counters, walls, and mirrors

Washes commodes and urinals and mops floors as per current practice and procedure.

At closing and as directed, cleans all equipment, countertops, and tabletops; empties all trash, recycling, and compost cans; pulls floor mats and places chairs on top of tables. Sweeps kitchen floors, mops floors, and cleans out drains.

Ensures the cleanliness, safety and sanitation of designated work areas and large and small equipment and utensils used in food production and service.

Works in a safe and responsible manner while not putting others at risk. This includes complying with applicable policies and regulations, using personal safety gear, observing warning signs, learning about potential hazards, and reporting unsafe conditions.

Safely operates and maintains equipment appropriate to the classification and the tasks assigned.

Cleans and maintains supplies in all dining services restrooms, safely using cleaning supplies and chemicals as appropriate to the varied tasks.

Assists in identifying and solving cleaning and safety problems.

15% General Maintenance:



Core Function: General Maintenance

Cleans and maintains stockpots, steamers, ovens, grills, deep wells, fryers, and mixers. Cleans worktables, shelves, sinks, drinking fountains, storage cabinets, ice machines, refrigerators, and food storage bins. Cleans walls, tables, floor, windows and doors, air-vents, fume hoods, vents, and drains in dining and food service area.

Collects, empties, washes, and redistributes garbage cans. Sweeps, mops, waxes, and maintains floors (spot cleans carpet if any) in kitchen, food service and dining areas.

May clean the following equipment: mixers, slicers, choppers, steamers, steam jacket kettles, garbage disposals, knives and other utensils and serving line containers.

Provides customer service to include cleaning up spills as needed. Maintains supplies especially in self-service areas such as beverage area. Sets and resets table areas.

Puts away deliveries in appropriate storage areas and breaks down cardboard boxes.

At opening and as directed, places chairs on the floor and replaces the floor mats.

5% Other Duties:



Performs daily, weekly, and special projects to enhance work efficiency and cleanliness for all food production, service, and dining.

Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

REQUIRED:



Experience or knowledge in food preparation and in general maintenance in a kitchen or dining area.

Knowledge of, or ability to learn, food service, food handling, and custodial practices and procedures.

Communication skills and abilities sufficient to interact with co-workers, to direct staff work and provide training to less experienced staff.

Communication skills and abilities sufficient to interact with customers.

Knowledge of appropriate temperature requirements for safe serving, food handling, and food storage.

Knowledge of or ability to learn how to safely operate a variety of kitchen equipment, dishwashing machines, custodial equipment, serving line equipment as relevant to the particular assignment.

Knowledge of cleaning and safety techniques and procedures for food preparation, storage, and service.

Knowledge of or ability to learn merchandiszing and presentation techniques of food service.

Ability to follow oral and written instructions.

Ability to work independently and in a collaborative team-based environment.

Ability to work effectively and cooperatively with people from diverse groups.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Bilingual in Spanish/English, or willingness to learn.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.