Insurance Sales Agency Manager

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA
JOB CATEGORY: Insurance Sales
JOB TYPE: Full-time
JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth using your insurance skill sets? Tired of building someone else’s business? Build your legacy in the insurance industry! Due to growth, even in COVID-19 times, Farmers Insurance, located in Santa Cruz County (CA) is interviewing for new agents in your area! As a Farmers Insurance Agent, you will have the freedom to be in business for yourself, but not by yourself. Our experienced district team will provide the training, mentorship, and coaching you will need to build a successful, financially lucrative insurance agency. Give us a call/apply today to have a life changing conversation about you & your family’s financial future.
What We Offer:
- 1-on-1 coaching and support from experienced coaches in the insurance selling business
- Systems and technology for agency management and sales
- Access to diverse Farmers products AND brokerage companies
- Award winning University of Farmers training
- Utilize proven marketing systems, or develop your own, to reach potential clients
- Have fun networking with Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Lenders, local business owners and your community
- Educate and assist customers on insurance products
- Maintain insurance licenses
What We Look For:
- Be able to obtain a P&C License AND a Life & Health License (we can assist with licensing)
- Willingness to learn new products and skills
- Be coachable and intuitive to business
- Good communicator and listener
- Ability to pass a background and financial check
- Previous insurance experience not necessary although preferred
BENEFITS:
- First year agents could potentially earn up to 300% monthly bonuses plus annual bonuses
- Sign on bonus, monthly marketing bonus, & potential company awards/trips
- Set your own schedule and live life on your own terms!
- Being a respected part of your community
- Independence while backed by a top insurance Fortune 500 company
- Providing financial security for you & your family
COMPENSATION: $130,000.00 - $230,000.00 per year
SCHEDULE: Monday to Friday
SUPPLEMENTAL PAY:
- Bonus pay
- Commission pay
- Signing bonus
Education: High school or equivalent (Required)
Experience: Sales or insurance experience is preferred; Management experience is preferred
Language: Spanish preferred but not required
License/Certification: Property & Casualty License preferred but not required; Life and Health License preferred but not required
Ability to commute/relocate: Santa Cruz County Area: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work
Work Location: One location
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.