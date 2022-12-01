JOB TYPE: Full-time

DEPARTMENT: Clerical

LOCATION: Capitola, CA

JOB SUMMARY: The Service Desk Coordinator carries out daily activities such as Technology accounts payable, invoice processing and resolution, vendor print statement reconciliation, and aging review/analysis for all Technology invoices.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: include the following. Other duties may be assigned.



Contacts new vendor/partners to set up payment terms. Reviews vendor/partner list at year-end for accuracy and distributes Listing Report to SVP/CTO

Maintains vendor master files to ensure accuracy of information and that payments are not duplicated

Direct entering of invoices and coding the invoices into our document imaging system while obtaining approvals from Technology management

Work directly with our high-volume statement provider and perform reconciliations monthly with our Technology AVP Enterprise Applications and PMO

Build solid relationships with all third parties for accounts/invoices assigned to you

Assist with any reports that need to be produced, especially for SLT reporting

Detailed coding and entering of approximately 100 – 120 Invoices per month

Assist with monitoring and reconciling all Technology data/voice invoices monthly to ensure billing is correct

Communication and follow up, both internally and externally with internal members and vendor/ partners

Ensure price and quantities of vendor/partners invoice is correct and that approvals are obtained from all appropriate staff and Technology management team members

Process all Technology expense reports for staff and management team via BFCU document imaging system and ensure proper approvals are obtained before submitting to accounting for processing

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Skills:



Ability to read, write, and clearly communicate in English.

Demonstrate effective communication, both verbally and in writing.

The individual must demonstrate a strong ability to communicate, to technical and non-technical recipients, via email, written reports, and verbal reports.

This individual may be called upon to speak in front of groups including managerial staff, board members, and executive staff.

Mathematical Skills:



Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

Reasoning Skills:



Ability to solve a variety of problems and deal with complex scenarios by using common sense and practical application.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written form, including but not limited to technical documentation, User’s Guides, and online help systems.

Fundamental Physical Requirements:



The physical requirements described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Temporal and consistency ratings are based upon a normal, average work shift, but may fluctuate dependent upon variable factors.

Standing, sitting, or a combination of the two is required. Tasks which require standing or sitting are performed continuously throughout the entire work schedule.

Verbal communication and hearing are required on a continuous basis.

Functional vision (natural or corrected) is required on a continuous basis.

Skill Set Required:



Experience using document imaging systems would be beneficial

Experience with Technology invoicing and expense reports

Have at least 3 years relevant Accounts Payable/purchasing experience

Be hard working and enthusiastic

Be able to work to own initiative and display common sense

Certificates and Licenses:



Valid California driver’s license along with reliable transportation and related insurance.

Accounts Payable/Invoicing certification recommended

Education and/or Experience:



1-2 years of directly related experience supporting Technology accounts payable/invoicing

High School Diploma or equivalent is required.

High proficiency in Microsoft Office software programs, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and Power Point; Internet and Intranet navigation skills are required.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.