Telemarketer for Insurance Sales

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth in the insurance industry? Are you self-motivated and looking for potential unlimited income? Be the leader in delivering peace of mind, innovating for customers whenever and wherever they need us. Farmers is growing, and expanding in the Santa Cruz County area, even in COVID-19 times! We are interviewing for new candidates in the area that are searching for employment and/or possible a “paid-internship!” We have agencies looking for professional and coachable representatives to join our team. Through our award-winning training programs, YOU can be the next Farmers Agency Producer (reach out for details).

WHAT WE OFFER:



Job security – Insurance is a constantly growing industry. Farmers evolved through COVID-19 times to continue to support our customer’s needs.

1-on-1 coaching and support from experienced coaches

Systems and technology for agency management and sales

Unlimited Leads provided

Access to diverse Farmers products AND brokerage companies

Award winning University of Farmers training

Utilize proven marketing systems, or develop your own, to reach potential clients

Have fun networking with Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Lenders, local business owners and your community

Educate and assist customers on insurance products

Professional growth and future agency ownership opportunities

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Directly contribute to the sales goals of the agency, including new business, cross sell opportunities and customer service

Educate and assist customers on insurance product

Market and write new business while conforming to ethical and state law practices

Underwrite new accounts and maintain knowledge of products and procedures

Cold/Warm Calling with Leads provided (Required)

Develop agency relationships with referral partners

Willing to be coachable for your own future professional growth

Earn/Maintain insurance license(s)

WHT WE LOOK FOR:

Are you self-motivated, goal oriented, coachable, and have a friendly positive attitude?

Do you considered yourself to be determined and with a “tough skin?”

Good communicator and listener

Ability to pass a background check and obtain a CA P&C Insurance License and a Life & Health Insurance

License in the future (we can assist with licensing) or be licensed already preferable

Previous insurance experience not necessary

Willingness to learn new products and skills

SCHEDULE: Part-Time or Full-Time (Monday to Friday)

PAY: $18.00 - $25.00 per hour (depending on experience), plus commission pay. With our generous commission payment program, some of our top producers are earning $100k+/yr. With the right motivation and work ethic, the possibilities are endless!

EDUCATION: High school or equivalent (Required)

EXPERIENCE: No necessary experience required although previous experience in sales or in insurance is preferred

LANGUAGE: Spanish preferred but not required

LICENSE/CERTIFICATION:



Property & Casualty License preferred but not required

Life and Health License preferred but not required

We can assist with licensing

ABILITY TO COMMUTE/RELOCATE: Santa Cruz County Area: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work

WORK LOCATION: One location

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.