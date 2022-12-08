OVERVIEW: Senderos, a grassroots nonprofit in Santa Cruz, California serving the Latinx immigrant community, seeks a multi-talented Executive Director to lead our cultural arts and educational support organization into the future. This position will be hands-on and responsible for a broad range of duties from the strategy to the day-to-day operations of the organization, including programs, events, community/education partnerships, communications, working with the Board of Trustees and committees, and volunteer and staff supervision.

This is a full-time, exempt position working remotely and in community/school settings, with flexible hours which include evenings and weekends when programs and events take place. The Executive Director will work collaboratively with the half-time Finance & Development Director in managing all aspects of Senderos operations. Excellent verbal and written communications skills required in English and Spanish. Candidates will possess a personal commitment to equity, diversity, cultural arts, educational advancement, social justice, and a strong desire to make a difference in the lives of indigenous and Latinx youth and families, many of whom are immigrants. The Executive Director will be thoroughly committed to the mission and values of Senderos and can communicate those values to a broad audience and inspire others to be involved with the organization.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Leadership and Management / Administration



Focus on the sustainability and growth of the organization in support of the mission

Provide supervision and direction to the Development & Finance Director, instructors, and volunteers

Responsible for the day-to-day organizational operations, working collaboratively with the Development & Finance Director to ensure that finance, resource development, corporate administration, and human resources systems are managed effectively

Work with the Board President to develop, maintain, and support a strong Board of Trustees, including functional board committees

Lead strategic planning efforts in coordination with the Board President. Support/participate with the Board Governance Committee

Program and Event Coordination Work with instructors, volunteers, and Board Trustees to articulate program design and implementation to ensure accessibility, outreach, and realistic goals with measured impact, evaluation, and continuous improvement

Lead event planning and implementation: manage calendar for annual events, coordinate planning meetings, work with partner agencies and vendors, recruit and manage volunteers, solicit sponsorships, oversee day of event, and evaluate and continuously improve

Provide supervision, direction, and coordination with staff and volunteers to ensure programs are well-run and achieve measurable outcomes

Facilitate the registration and orientation process for new participants

Facilitate the orientation for new volunteers and interns and provide ongoing supervision

Ensure that protocols and procedures are followed. Support/participate with the Board Program Committee

Community Engagement Stay connected with Senderos families to ensure welcoming, accessible programs and activities and represent their needs and concerns to the greater community

Serve as the primary liaison and spokesperson with local educators, community partners, business, donors, and media for outreach/recruitment and collaborations

Seek opportunities to partner with other organizations to benefit Senderos participants and make the work of Senderos visible in the community

Support/participate with the Board Family Committee.

Marketing and Communications



Responsible for communications planning and implementation including: social media, website, press relations, e-newsletter, and promotion and marketing of activities and events.

Programs include Centeotl Danza y Baile, Ensamble Musical, Plaza Comunitaria, !Adelante Santa Cruz! Events include Vive Oaxaca Guelaguetza, Diosa Centeotl, Latino Role Models, Dia de los Muertos, December in Mexico, Fiestas Patrias. Collaborative projects with UC Santa Cruz include Nido de Lenguas and Corre La Voz.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Spanish and English.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant experience including 3-5 years in nonprofit or public setting in management role desired.

Knowledge of Santa Cruz community desired.

Program coordination and event planning are a plus.

Computer proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Suite.

Creative user of social media applications (Instagram & Facebook).

Experience with websites (WordPress) and email marketing (Mailchimp) is a plus.

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people.

Committed to anti-racist work and awareness of the cultural, social, and economic disparities in the community.

Able to be flexible and work collaboratively with a non-traditional organizational structure.

Excellent organizational skills, able to manage multiple priorities and use sound judgment in decision making.

Mission-driven and self-directed with a positive attitude.

Creative thinker who can see the big picture and be attentive to detail.

Work remotely; flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends.

Own vehicle, valid driver’s license, and clean driving record required.

COMPENSATION/BENEFITS: $80,000-90,000 annual salary dependent on education and experience. Paid time off: 12 vacation days, 12 sick and 11 holidays. Medical, dental, vision insurance offered.

HOW TO APPLY: The ideal candidate will have many of the skills outlined in this job announcement. However, if you fit many but not all the qualifications, please do apply. In your cover letter, please do not restate information we will find in your resume. Be direct about your strengths and interests and tell us why you would be an amazing fit with Senderos. Resumes without a cover letter will not be considered. Open until filled. Please email your resume and a cover letter in a single PDF to: info@SCSenderos.org with the subject: “Your last name - Executive Director” Senderos is an equal opportunity employer committed to involving and empowering people of all backgrounds. We value the diversity of individuals, ideas, perspectives, insights, and values, and what they bring to the workplace. Applications are welcome from all qualified candidates.