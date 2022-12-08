HR Administrator (Part-Time)

LOCATION: Capitola, CA

This is a part-time position that will work 24-29 hours per week. The Human Resources Administrator is responsible for supporting the Human Resources team by performing a variety of clerical duties, including overseeing the clerical support of recruiting, benefits and payroll administration. This position ensures that highly sensitive employee data is confidentially maintained. The Human Resources Administrator processes HR administrative tasks relating to maintaining employee records on the HRIS system, benefits administration, leave of absence paperwork, etc.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Sorts daily HR mail and processes incoming forms and paperwork from employees as well as audits and processes HR vendor invoices for approval. Maintain and updates automated (HRIS), manual employee records and HR intranet pages to ensure compliance, consistency, accuracy and confidentiality. Creates, maintains and distributes HRIS system reports as assigned including regularly scheduled and ad hoc system reports. Assists in completion of audits. Administration of the Wellness Program, monitor and report on plan performance. Promote Program and offer spot prizes. Reach out to local health care providers for corporate discounts. Update, maintain and post organization charts and phone lists monthly. Prepare employee separation notices and related documentation. Participate and enter data in identified compensation surveys. Assist with the on-boarding process for all new employees and ensures new hire paperwork is prepared processed and filed according to State and Federal employment laws. Assists with other payroll submittals and processes as needed in compliance with State and Federal and tax reporting requirements such as special payrolls, quarterly or end-of-year submittals. Cross-train on payroll processing in order to act as a backup for payroll processing, as needed. Cross-train and assist with preparation for employee Leaves of Absence, including packaging applicable paperwork and administration of employee FMLA program. Assist in verification of employment records to outside sources, including job references. Completes tasks from the annual HR calendar, as assigned. Present process improvement recommendations to the Employee Engagement Manager and VP Human Resources and Development in order to continually streamline HR processes for efficiency. Other clerical duties will include filing, written correspondence, various word processing, spread sheet and filing jobs, answering telephone(s), internal member services, faxing and copying. Promote and maintain a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community. Continually maintain a current knowledge of all state and federal employment laws. Independently use resources such as HR websites, HR newsletters, publications, etc. to stay abreast of current trends in HR and employment practices.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE

High School Diploma or equivalent is required.

Minimum of 1 year of Human Resources Administrative experience required.

Knowledge of current HR law (both Federal and California state law) and the ability to research specific items within the law is required.

HRIS experience on ADP is a plus.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Strong bias for action and a keen sense of urgency with limited guidance and superior results.

Understand the Organization’s compensation philosophy, the relationship between compensation and benefits as a total package, and ability to explain all plans and programs to employees.

Ability to work with minimal supervision, using time management skills to prioritize work tasks and projects in order to meet deadlines.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines in a fast-paced, high volume work environment.

Highly proficient in MS Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and MS Word

Knowledge of HR database management systems or ability to quickly learn them is required.

LANGUAGE SKILLS



Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, instructions, policy and procedure manuals.

Ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing, prepare coherent and concise reports and present information to both individuals and groups of individuals.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as fractions, decimals, proportions, addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear.

The employee frequently is required to walk; sit; use hands and reach with hands and arms.

Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 30 pounds.

Corrected vision in normal range.

Must be able to travel to the Credit Union’s branch locations to meet with employees, if needed.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Important Disclaimer Notice: The job duties, elements, responsibilities, skills, functions, experience, educational factors and the requirements and conditions listed in this job description are representative only and not exhaustive of the tasks that an employee may be required to perform. Bay Federal Credit Union reserves the right to revise this job description at any time and to require employees to perform other tasks as circumstances or conditions of its business, competitive considerations, or work environment change.