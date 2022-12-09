Development / Finance Director (Half-Time)

OVERVIEW: Senderos, a grassroots nonprofit in Santa Cruz, California serving the Latinx immigrant community, seeks a multi-talented administrator who thrives on supporting the business and development side of community service work. This position will be hands-on and responsible for a range of duties including: resource development, grant writing, financial management, nonprofit and human resources administration, as well as back office support of our programs, events, and communications.

This position will closely collaborate with the Executive Director. Exact hours are flexible (may include some evenings and weekend days) and to be determined with the successful candidate. Spanish/English fluency desired. Candidates will possess a personal commitment to equity, diversity, cultural arts, educational advancement, social justice, and a strong desire to make a difference in the lives of indigenous and Latinx youth and families, many of whom are immigrants. The Director will be thoroughly committed to the mission and values of Senderos and can communicate those values to others.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Resource Development



Expand revenue generating and fundraising activities to support existing programs and sustain growth in the future in coordination with the Board Fundraising Committee and the Executive Director.

Responsible for timely completion of grant proposals and reporting requirements.

Foster relationships with donors, businesses, and funders to promote giving.

Manage donor database system and stewardship of donor relationships. Support/participate with the Board Fundraising Committee.

Financial Management



Responsible for maintaining and monitoring organizational finances in coordination with the Board Treasurer and Executive Director.

Prepare the annual budget and regularly report to the Board on financial progress.

Support/participate with the Board Finance Committee.

Administration



Ensure that all nonprofit compliance and regulatory requirements are met (taxes, insurance, filings, etc.).

Work with other contract professionals to improve systems and knowledge base for Senderos.

Human Resources



Manage human resources systems in coordination with the Executive Director.

Responsible for maintaining and monitoring personnel and payroll systems.

Program Support



Work collaboratively with the Executive Director to support operations of program, event, and communication activities, as required.

QUALIFICATIONS:



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant experience.

Experience with budgets and financial management systems, including payroll.

Experience in grant writing and grant administration/reporting.

Spanish and English fluency desired.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Computer proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Suite, especially Excel.

Experience with QuickBooks Online and donor database systems (i.e., Little Green Light) is a plus.

Experience with websites (WordPress), email marketing (Mailchimp), social media is a plus.

Attention to detail and responsiveness is very important in this role.

Able to be flexible and work collaboratively with a non-traditional organizational structure.

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people.

Committed to anti-racist work and awareness of the cultural, social, and economic disparities in the community.

Mission-driven and self-directed.

Work remotely; flexible schedule, including some evenings and weekends.

Own vehicle, valid driver’s license, and clean driving record required.

COMPENSATION/BENEFITS: $30-35/hour, non-exempt position. Paid time off: 12 vacation days, 12 sick and 11 holidays (prorated based on percent of time).

HOW TO APPLY: The ideal candidate will have many of the skills outlined in this job announcement. However, if you fit many but not all the qualifications, please do apply. In your cover letter, please do not restate information we will find in your resume. Be direct about your strengths and interests and tell us why you would be an amazing fit with Senderos. Resumes without a cover letter will not be considered. Open until filled. Please email your resume and a cover letter in a single PDF to: info@SCSenderos.org with the subject: “Your Last Name - Development & Finance Director” Senderos is an equal opportunity employer committed to involving and empowering people of all backgrounds. We value the diversity of individuals, ideas, perspectives, insights, and values, and what they bring to the workplace. Applications are welcome from all qualified candidates.