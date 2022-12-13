Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Instruction

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: President’s Office

CLOSING DATE: 1/17/2023 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Cabrillo College is seeking an equity-minded Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Instruction to provide quality programs and services for a diverse student population promoting ever-evolving needs as our students grow toward their individual aspirational goals. This individual takes policy direction from the President, serves on the President’s Cabinet, and plans, organizes, directs, and integrates operations of the Instruction division and is responsible for the development and delivery of instructional programs and services; provides expert professional assistance to the President and other District executives and managers in areas of assigned responsibility; manages assigned functional areas to ensure compliance with District policies and procedures and all state and federal regulations and requirements.

Cabrillo is an Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) with a special focus on enhancing the Latinx student experience. Come join our team, valuing high-level and innovative instruction, support services, a welcoming environment, and helping to change the world one student at a time!

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

Salary Range: $154,289 to $217,101 per year. Salary placement is determined by documented education and experience. A doctoral stipend of $4,453 per year is provided to eligible employees.

Benefits: Cabrillo College currently provides a generous benefit stipend for employees plus dependents that employees apply towards benefit selections for medical, dental, life, and short-term/long-term disability insurance. Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0.

Educational administrators are required to join the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (STRS) on a pre-tax basis. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

Work-Life Balance:

This opportunity is a full-time assignment, 12 months per year. Cabrillo administrators enjoy a 225-day work schedule, which equates to an average of 20 self-selected non-work days, 15 set holidays, and 3 individual responsibility days off annually. 12 days of sick leave accrue annually.

Cabrillo’s Commitment to Diversity:

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 46% are LatinX, 42% White Non-Hispanic, 5% multi-ethnic, 2% Asian, 1% are Black Non-Hispanic, 1% Filipino, <1% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and <1% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2021. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

Cabrillo College has a tradition of collegial governance, and employees at all levels possess a long history of participatory governance in all levels of decision-making at the college. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its students and community.

About our Community: The District includes Santa Cruz County, along with portions of San Benito and North Monterey Counties. Santa Cruz County is situated on the northern coast of the beautiful Monterey Bay. The county has four predominant regions: the northern coast that includes the urban areas of Santa Cruz, Soquel, Capitola, and Aptos; the mountainous north that separates Santa Cruz County from Silicon Valley; the wildly scenic San Lorenzo River Valley that winds from the Santa Cruz mountains to the Monterey Bay; and the agricultural south county that includes Watsonville and Corralitos on the way to Monterey, Carmel, and Salinas. With more than 29 miles of beaches, over 14 state parks, 2 colleges, over 70 wineries, hundreds of places to dine, a symphony, an NBA G League team, museums, a Shakespeare company, and so much more, there’s something for everyone here.

About our College: Cabrillo College is highly regarded for its success of transfer and career education, and currently serves over 11,400 students each semester. We transfer many of our students to three nearby universities – the University of California at Santa Cruz, San Jose State University, and California State University at Monterey Bay. Cabrillo’s career education is closely connected to the nearby agricultural and farming industries as well as the Silicon Valley business environment.

Want to know more? Check out our college web page here !

Examples of Duties: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Plans, organizes, directs, controls, integrates and evaluates the work of the Instruction division; with classified and faculty administrators and divisional staff, develops, implements and monitors work plans for the division to achieve goals and objectives; contributes to development of and monitors performance against annual division and department budgets and budget plans for categorical and grant funding under the division’s oversight; manages and directs development, implementation and evaluation of plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve annual goals, objectives and work standards.

Directs and manages the performance of classified and faculty administrators and divisional staff; directs and oversees the selection of direct reports, faculty and other staff; establishes performance requirements and professional development targets for direct reports; regularly monitors performance and provides coaching for performance improvement and development including performance evaluations; accurate reporting of absence time; hears and acts on grievances; subject to concurrence by senior management and Human Resources, approves or takes disciplinary action, up to and including termination, to address performance deficiencies, in accordance with Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Oversees and ensures the timely evaluation of faculty; encourages faculty in their continuing professional development; works to promote and maintain a collegial environment; reviews and or participates in the faculty tenure review processes and tenure-track search committees.

Provides day-to-day leadership and works with staff to ensure a high-performance, service-oriented work environment that supports achievement of the department’s and District’s mission, objectives and values; promotes workplace diversity, inclusion, cultural competency and a positive work environment.

Provides support to direct reports and other managers and/or administrators regarding disciplinary actions and grievances; approves related decisions.

As a member of the President’s Cabinet and District Senior Management, plays a leadership role in the development and implementation of District strategic plans, goals and objectives including Guided Pathways; leads and directs division and department staff in the development and application of new methodologies, technologies and business process improvements to achieve higher efficiency, productivity and customer service in District and division work processes.

In collaboration with deans, faculty and classified administrators and faculty, directs the planning and development of curriculum for instructional programs and services; ensures curriculum provides students with roadmaps to the efficient achievement of career training, certificate, degree or transfer; ensures occupational education programs and related services meet industry licensing/certification standards; ensures delivery of effective and equitable instructional services and support to ensure access and student success in the credit, noncredit and community educational programs.

Through subordinate managers, oversees the development of the District’s catalog and class schedule including allocating faculty hours, staff and rooms; ensures accurate load and faculty obligation as specified in the faculty contract and working conditions agreement.

Through subordinate managers, oversees the development and implementation of regional workforce development programs and services; facilitates coordination and collaboration with other local and regional educational institutions and the business community to provide technical training, educational programs and services to meet the demands of existing and emerging industries and technology.

Makes presentations to the Board of Trustees, Cabinet and other District groups.

Chairs or serves on committees and represents the District at local, regional, state and national conferences, meetings, workshops and training seminars.

With other vice presidents, deans and directors, ensures District compliance with California Code of Regulations Title 5, accreditation standards and Board Policies and Administrative Procedures; collaborates on the implementation and integration of District policies and procedures into college operations and on the resolution of unusual and complex business problems.

Participates in participatory governance committees, processes and initiatives.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

OTHER DUTIES



Serves as a strategic advisor to the President and acts for that individual in his/her absence as designated.

Establishes and maintains positive relationships with K-12 districts, community organizations and transfer institutions.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Master’s degree in a relevant field of study AND four (4) years of experience as an academic administrator or in a faculty leadership role, preferably in a community college OR

four (4) years of experience as an academic administrator or in a faculty leadership role, preferably in a community college An equivalent combination of training and experience

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:



Advanced principles and practices of instructional program development and administration.

Curriculum development for a community college.

Accreditation standards of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges and Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

Principles, practices, methods and techniques of program, administrative and design applicable to regional workforce development and career technical education.

Principles, practices, methods and concepts used in public agency grants and contract administration.

Trends, developments and application of educational technologies including distance and online educational technologies.

Federal, state and local laws, rules, codes and regulations applicable to the range of functions for which the Vice President is accountable.

Principles and practices of Equal Employment Opportunity in hiring, retention, performance and advancement.

Principles and practices of sound business communication.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Principles and practices of effective management and supervision.

Principles and practices of strategic planning.

Basic principles and practices of organizational improvement, equity and culture change.

Safety policies and safe work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:

Plan and direct activities of the Instructional Division.

Direct curriculum, program and professional development.

Direct and evaluate the career technical education and workforce development programs and services.

Read, interpret, explain and apply pertinent laws, codes, rules, regulations, policies and principles, including District and Board of Trustees policies.

Define complex and strategic issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, expert conclusions and recommendations in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Work collaboratively with District executives and managers and the community and provide expert advice and counsel to develop solutions to complex issues.

Analyze, negotiate and administer grants and contracts.

Analyze and make sound recommendations on complex instructional and academic support issues.

Organize, set priorities and exercise expert, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Develop and maintain an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Develop and implement appropriate procedures and controls.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes and ordinances.

Represent the District effectively in dealings with external stakeholders.

Make presentations and present proposals and recommendations clearly, logically and persuasively to diverse audiences.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS

A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

Additional Information:

APPLICATION TIMELINE: This timeline is subject to change based on developments during the hiring process.

Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

First round interviews are anticipated on or around Monday, February 27, 2023 via Zoom. Second round interviews and open forums will be in person at Cabrillo College in March, 2023 and the tentative start date will be Monday, July 3, 2023.

APPLICATION PROCESS: Required for submission: Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Complete online application and answer ALL Supplemental Questions Professional Resume Attach one of the following: Unofficial transcripts from all colleges attended showing degree(s) conferred (copies, photos, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense - visit here for more information AND/OR

be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense - for more information Equivalency Form – visit here (optional) Submit this form with supporting materials if you do not possess the minimum qualifications as listed in the job announcement and feel you have the equivalent education and/or experience.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas.

Selection Procedure: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and can also be accessed through your application profile .

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at cabrillohr@cabrillo.edu.