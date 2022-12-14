Assistant Vice President Branch Manager, Scotts Valley

LOCATION: Scotts Valley, CA

JOB SUMMARY: The AVP Branch Manager is responsible for the overall sales, financial performance and operations management of their branch. Their primary responsibilities are to maintain excellent service, reach assigned individual sales goals, ensure that assigned staff reach their sales goals, maintain operational integrity of the branch and manage expenses at or under budget.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned:

1. Drive branch performance results through strong individual sales performance and through direction of the entire branch team to meet and exceed all branch sales and service goals.

2. Develops, implements, and monitors branch activities to achieve Credit Union’s budgeted goals and objectives. Achieves and monitors sales goals and related measurements, as well as the sales referral process. Assists in preparing and monitoring the branch budget.

3. Develops and implements deposit and loan acquisition as well as product/service cross-sell processes to generate new business and maximize member relationships.

4. Help execute defined responsibilities between sales and operations teams to ensure excellent member service and maximizing sales potential.

5. Monitor staff performance; prepares written performance evaluation; coaches, counsels, trains and motivates staff to achieve performance measurements.

6. Conducts weekly staff meetings, as well as daily sales/service quick connect meetings, to ensure effective communication and focus on member service and sales results.

7. Evaluate and implement new sales techniques to increase the team’s sales volume. Coach sales team to optimize production opportunity.

8. Provides high level direction through the Service Manager on all aspects of daily operations activities of the branch by monitoring process improvement, expense control, maintaining appropriate staffing and serving as a role model for the desired leadership behaviors that support a successful sales and service culture.

9. Initiates formal corrective action when necessary, and makes termination recommendations upon consultation with the VP of Member Services.

10. Ensures that physical maintenance and the overall appearance of the branch is maintained, and that branch emergency, safety, and disaster preparedness and recovery procedures are enforced.

11. Actively participate in community based/business development activities within the market served by the branch to enhance business objectives and achieve assigned goals.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Directly or indirectly supervises 10-25 employees assigned to branch location. Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.

2. Maintains smoothly functioning departments/work areas in compliance with standards set by all regulatory agencies.

3. Promotes and maintains a positive image of the Credit Union at all times to personnel, members, vendors and the community.

4. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

JOB SKILLS: Must have a working knowledge of consumer and mortgage loans.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor Degree with a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a sales, retail and/or lending role or High school diploma or GED with a minimum of 6 years’ experience in a sales, retail and/or in a lending role.

Knowledge of all applicable federal and state rules and regulations governing all aspects of banking and finance within the credit union industry.

Prior leadership experience coaching financial services staff in a sales environment.

Business development experience in a financial institution is preferred.

CERTIFICATES AND LICENSES:



Valid California driver’s license and insurance.

Notary Public.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:



Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively before groups, members and employees.

MATHEMATICAL/TECHNICAL SKILLS:



Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs, as well as analyze data.

Ability to use a PC and learn specific software applications as applicable.

PHYSICAL SKILLS:



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to use hands to finger, handle, feel and type on a computer keyboard.

The employee frequently is required to stand, walk, sit, and reach with hands and arms.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.

Vision within corrected range.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Important Disclaimer Notice: I understand and affirm that in exercising the foregoing duties and responsibilities, I am required to use my judgment and independent discretion. I also agree that if at any time I do not feel I am spending a majority of time doing the supervisory responsibilities as set forth above, I will immediately notify management in writing of this fact.

The job duties, elements, responsibilities, skills, functions, experience, educational factors and the requirements and conditions listed in this job description are representative only and not exhaustive of the tasks that an employee may be required to perform. Bay Federal Credit Union reserves the right to revise this job description at any time and to require employees to perform other tasks as circumstances or conditions of its business, competitive considerations, or work environment change.