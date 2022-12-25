Dining Retail Food Service Manager

Multiple full time Partial Year Career positions available in multiple Dining Halls across the UC Santa Cruz campus.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the State of California and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

UC Retirement Plans

Group Term Life Insurance

Legal Insurance

Pet Insurance

Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

Meal Allowance

Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

The IRD for this job is: 01-18-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities, which support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of Sous Chefs or Managers, the Senior Cook prepares food that is complex and of the highest quality, which is appropriate to the skill level of a Senior Cook. Prepares assigned recipes for residence hall meals and other events, providing the highest quality of service to the customers. The incumbent will fill a leadership role in the kitchen by organizing and directing all assigned production staff for meal service. Follows all policies, rules and regulations of the University. Ensures health and safety guidelines are practiced. Performing under general supervision, this is a leadership kitchen position with the appropriate level of experience and competency in food preparation, productions and kitchen management.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $60,000 annually

No. of Positions: 4

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:



Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: to be determined

Shift Includes: Day, Evenings, Nights, Weekends - to be determined



Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 005234 - FOOD SVC SUPV 1

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

60% Operations:



Supervises and evaluates all service personnel in the delivery of meals, utilizing standard, academic service standards.

Responsible for providing regular, on-going training programs for service staff positions who work with customers in the general public areas of the dining hall or retail location. Training includes food safety and sanitation policies to ensure safe and sanitary food handling procedures are observed.

Provides daily communication, dialogue and guidance for all service and production staff.

Ensures customers receive effective and responsive service. Ensures that food and beverages are served in clean, attractive and well maintained surroundings by a friendly and well informed staff.

Provides support to service staff during meal service periods, by ensuring all stations are ready and stocked, lines are running smoothly, and that cashiers and service staff are promoting a positive tone and are receptive to customers.

Develops and maintains ongoing customer service programs which include: personal interaction with customers, written replies to comment cards, and training staff to obtain personal feedback from customers.

Controls labor costs by scheduling and planning the work load of the location staff.

Directs the daily work of production staff in preparation of multiple food items for residential dining service and retail locations.

Ensures that products are prepared in proper proportions and portion control is maintained.

Collaborates with the Executive Chef to develop ongoing training with the production staff.

Provides daily communication, dialogue and guidance for production staff.

Ensures that safety and sanitation standards are being met in food handling and with equipment use. Documents serving and holding temperatures in accordance with HACCP guidelines.

Ensures recipes are strictly followed.

Taste tests all recipes to ensure the proper flavor profile is attained.\

Participates in planning menus and special events.

Participates in product testing, recipe testing and menu development

Responsible for the maintenance and repair of all food production and service equipment.

Plans, coordinates, and is involved in all aspects of retail operations including recipe development, merchandising, marketing, customer service and outreach activities, safety and sanitation.

Maintains a weekly inventory of all goods and supplies in the retail unit.

Responsible for the safe preparation, storage and delivery of all food and baked goods to all retail outlet operations.

Collaborates with management to set cost for retail operations items that are available on its menu; uses expertise of food cost to assist in the proper pricing of all goods sold.

30% Human Resources Management:



Responsible for assisting and supporting the appropriate manager in all facets of Human Resource Management.

Develops job performance standards for all staff and student employees.

Facilitates training programs for employees to include:

HACCP (Hazardous Analysis Critical Control Point) Training in safe chemical handling Ongoing training in food safety and sanitation Educating staff on customer service skills Career development and training for staff University Principles of Community and Respect

Ensures that the collective bargaining agreements and University of California policies are followed.

Motivates staff to strive for the highest quality food production in keeping with current trends throughout the industry.

Maintains cost effective work schedules for all staff and student employees.

Recognizes and acknowledges outstanding staff performance.

Participates or may serve as the Committee Chair on departmental staff recruitments.

10% Other Duties as assigned:



Interfaces with Colleges Housing & Educational Services (CHES) and Dining Services staff, as well as students, to provide dining and management support for college and residential programs.

Monitors a preventative maintenance program for facility equipment.

Participates in weekly management staff meetings, to review and discuss future activities and events.

Participates on campus wide and departmental committees as needed.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to, catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

Other duties as assigned by the Unit Manager.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



High school diploma or equivalent certification / experience.

Demonstrated experience in management specifically related to food services, hospitality field and/or retail services.

Experience in financial and labor management, employee relations and training, menu development, customer service, food production, handling and storage, quality control, health and safety.

Demonstrated supervisory, leadership, and personnel management skills to effectively administer and manage staff.

Skill and temperament to provide an open climate and create opportunities for employee communication and position departmental interaction.

Skill and knowledge to create performance standards that increase morale, productivity and attendance.

Ability to recruit, interview, hire, manage, lead, motivate and supervise effectively a diverse workforce including setting and meeting performance goals, conducting performance appraisals and providing training for residential dining service staff.

Demonstrated culinary production skills related to dining and retail operations.

Strong demonstrated customer service skills related to dining and retail operations.

Demonstrated ability to exercise good judgement in making informed management decisions.

Strong time management and organizational skills.

Skill to work independently and ability to be inventive and creative, including but not limited to initiating new programs, conceptualizing, organizing, and directing projects, Unit growth, development and change.

Skill and knowledge to collaborate with colleagues to design and implement innovative customer service programs.

Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain good working relations with a diverse group of people. Ability to resolve issues related to student, staff, faculty, and dining services, and exercise diplomacy in stressful situations.

Ability to read, write and communicate effectively in English; to write accurate and grammatically correct reports, Unit goals, evaluations, and communicate with staff, customers, vendors and other departments.

Ability to apply mathematical and accounting skills to interpret and analyze financial data and inventory.

Demonstrated computer skills in word processing and spreadsheet programs and general knowledge of on-line processes to administer and manager food service computer systems.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Bilingual Spanish/English or willingness to learn.

Previous or present involvement in the National Association of Colleges & University Food Services (NACUFS) or other food service/hospitality related professional affiliation.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

