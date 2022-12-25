Dining Shift Manager

Multiple full time Partial Year Career positions available in multiple Dining Halls across the UC Santa Cruz campus.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the State of California and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

The IRD for this job is: 01-18-2023

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities, which support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Unit Manager, the Shift Manager is responsible for the operation of a Dining Hall, Retail, or Catering facility or function, and may act as the Person in Charge (PIC) in the absence of the Senior/Food Service Manager or Unit Manager. As assigned, the Shift Manager is responsible for the training, development, scheduling, evaluation input and general supervision of career and student staff. Independent responsibilities include operations management and leadership. The Shift Manager is responsible for providing the highest quality of service to customers at all times. The Shift Manager utilizes the basic principles of food production, merchandising, customer service, operational management and human resource management.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: $58,000/annually

No. of Positions: 2

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:



Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: to be determined

Shift Includes: Day, Evenings, Nights, Weekends - to be determined



Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 005234 - FOOD SVC SUPV 1

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

40% Food Service Operations:



As assigned, the Shift Manager is responsible for monitoring employee productivity and directing the day-to-day operations of the facility and staff.

Prepares schedules and sets deadlines to ensure timely completion of work. Utilizes and manages the effective use of software programs such as email, spreadsheets, and Food Management Platforms.

Analyzes and evaluates productivity in assigned area and takes effective action to maximize use of equipment and labor.

Responsible for safety and security of all facility resources including cash handling accountability. Ensures organized completion of routine functions.

Provides direction and training to staff in food preparation and service.

As assigned, responsible for the opening and closing of facilities. May also perform duties of various positions.

20% Human Resources Management:



Assists and supports Unit Managers and Senior/Food Service Managers in all facets of Human Resource Management within the Unit. This includes schedule management, revising job descriptions, labor contract adherence and performance management.

The Shift Manager motivates staff to strive for the highest quality food production and service through training, coaching, recognition, and career development.

Maintains appropriate confidentiality of all records and information.

15% Quality Assurance:



The Shift Manager participates in on-going customer service programs, which includes direct interaction to ensure satisfaction in such areas as quality, service, and problem resolution.

Provides quality control, utilizing professional management tools to control portions, waste and quality.

15% Food Safety, Security and Sanitation:



Ensures that all products are stored and served at proper temperatures, leftovers used effectively and enforces policies on removal of products from the Unit.

Ensures a safe working environment throughout the unit for all employees, enforcing safety guidelines, building awareness about safety, maintaining University and campus regulatory agency standards.

Safely operates and oversees maintenance of equipment.

Ensures the cleanliness, safety and sanitation of designated storage and work areas.

In accordance with University & Dining Services policy and procedures, implements security practices in all of the following areas: inventory, prepared product, supplies, and equipment.

Responds and follows up on all Environmental Health and Safety reports. Follows all health codes and various requirements that prescribe uniform, hair covering and good personal hygiene.

5% Other Duties:



Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, not limited to catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

Assist management team and/or department in other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



High school diploma or equivalent certification / experience.

Demonstrated experience in management, especially related to food services in hotel, restaurant, retail or catering services.

Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain good working relations with a diverse group of people. Ability to resolve issues related to students, staff, faculty, and dining services, and exercise diplomacy in stressful situations.

Experience in restaurant/food service operations, and demonstrated time management skills, with the ability to prioritize duties from moment to moment.

Demonstrated computer skills in word processing, spreadsheet, and email programs. General knowledge of on-line processes to administer and manage food service computerized systems and software programs

Demonstrated knowledge of planning and executing kitchen production requirements; accurately requisitioning supplies and equipment.

Experience with a variety of basic hot and cold food preparation techniques.

Knowledge of appropriate temperature requirements for safe serving, food handling, and food storage.

Knowledge of safety techniques, procedures, and operations as it pertains to the food service industry, such as food handling and food equipment operation.

Demonstrated ability to independently identify operational problems and/or needs, develop solutions and to implement action plans while maintaining a priority of good customer service and public relations.

Ability to apply basic mathematical skills to interpret and analyze financial data.

Knowledge of basic methods of ordering, storing and receiving of food, beverage, linens, decorations and catering supplies.

Written and verbal English communication skills sufficient for use in directing & training staff, writing of accurate reports, developing basic event plans, supporting employee counseling and evaluation process, and interacting effectively with customers.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Ability to speak Spanish or willingness to learn.

Experience in using Food Pro Food Service Management System.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

