Location: Merced, CA; Salinas, CA; Scotts Valley, CA; Remote, CA

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance the Financial Planning and Analysis Director leading the Financial Planning and Analysis Department.

*There is one position which can be filled in any of our 3 offices (Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas, California) or remotely within California.

PURPOSEFUL WORK

Central California Alliance for Health is a Medi-Cal Health Plan with $1.5B in revenue and serving 400,000+ members. We partner with our contracted providers to promote prevention, early detection and effective treatment, and improve access to quality health care for those we serve. This results in the delivery of innovative community-based health care services, better medical outcomes and cost savings.

We are 500-ish employees who are all working towards our vision of Healthy People, Healthy Communities by living out our values of Equity, Integrity, Improvement and Collaboration in the pursuit of our mission of accessible, quality health care guided by local innovation. Learn more about our history, members, and partnerships here.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, you will:

Provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing, and monitoring the Alliance’s Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Department functions

Directs the FP&A Department, acts as a subject matter expert, and provides executive level advice and guidance on FP&A functions and overall business operations

Directs, manages, and supervises FP&A Department staff

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:

Be a motivated and seasoned leader in the managed care industry, with expertise in financial data and healthcare cost analytics

Have experience in overseeing the Rate Development Template life cycle

Have excellent communication skills, with strength in building relationships and partnering with cross-functional teams

Champion accountability across the organization

Be an experienced leader engaging with regulatory bodies, including knowledge of healthcare financial regulations

Have strong data and analytical skills, including SQL, dashboarding, and reporting

Be invested in staff development and empowering teams to do their best work

A plus: Medicare experience

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:



The managed care industry

Application and utilization of data and analytics to drive critical financial decisions

Medicaid or Medicare, entitlement programs and related regulations

Principles and practices of organizational management

Financial analytical and complex abstract reasoning concepts

Principles and practices of statistical analysis

Ability to:



Demonstrate strong analytical skills, accurately collect, manage and analyze data, identify issues, offer recommendations and potential consequences, and mitigate risk

Perform complex analysis related to rate negotiations, health care cost reports, and determination of rates for hospitals, clinics, long term care facilities, allied health services, professional services and specialist services

Exercise sound financial management in making decisions

Direct, manage, supervise, mentor, train, and evaluate the work of staff

Provide leadership, facilitate meetings, and partner with and guide managers and employees in the resolution of issues

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Accounting or a closely related field

Minimum of ten years of experience in healthcare finance, analytics or contracting, which included a minimum of two years of experience related to Medicaid or Medicare Managed Care Programs and a minimum of three years of supervisory experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the general healthcare experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.