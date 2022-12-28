Security Officer

Share
Hiring Immediately!!! Great opportunity for someone who is interested in law enforcement and/or appreciates working with the public focused on safety and security.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Responsible for protecting guests, employees and company assets by monitoring and patrolling the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk facilities, anticipating potential incidents.
- Perform public relations duties and act as an information source for guests.
- Protect guests and company assets in a professional and friendly manner.
- Patrol and inspect assigned areas by foot, bicycle, vehicle, or Segway checking for suspicious or unusual conditions.
- Recognize potential and existing problems and take rapid, calm, and appropriate action.
- Pursue, apprehend, detain, and arrest suspects, as directed.
- Manage large crowds in a firm and friendly manner.
- Provide first aid, CPR and use an AED as needed.
- Conduct and complete incident investigation and other written reports.
- Assist and cooperate with local law enforcement agencies in difficult, potentially violent situations.
- Operate electronic access control and CCTV systems.
- Crime prevention, preserve and report criminal behavior.
HOURS: All new officers go through a 5-weekend Academy. After successfully completing the Academy weekend work through late Spring. Late Spring to Labor Day full time hours. Work week: 4-day-10-hour day. Company provides uniform, safety equipment including body armor, baton, pepper spray, handcuffs, flashlight, and radio.
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.