Security Officer

Hiring Immediately!!! Great opportunity for someone who is interested in law enforcement and/or appreciates working with the public focused on safety and security.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Responsible for protecting guests, employees and company assets by monitoring and patrolling the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk facilities, anticipating potential incidents.
  • Perform public relations duties and act as an information source for guests.
  • Protect guests and company assets in a professional and friendly manner.
  • Patrol and inspect assigned areas by foot, bicycle, vehicle, or Segway checking for suspicious or unusual conditions.
  • Recognize potential and existing problems and take rapid, calm, and appropriate action.
  • Pursue, apprehend, detain, and arrest suspects, as directed.
  • Perform public relations duties and act as an information source for guests; provide friendly and helpful guest service.
  • Manage large crowds in a firm and friendly manner.
  • Provide first aid, CPR and use an AED as needed.
  • Conduct and complete incident investigation and other written reports.
  • Assist and cooperate with local law enforcement agencies in difficult, potentially violent situations.
  • Operate electronic access control and CCTV systems.
  • Crime prevention, preserve and report criminal behavior.

HOURS: All new officers go through a 5-weekend Academy. After successfully completing the Academy weekend work through late Spring. Late Spring to Labor Day full time hours. Work week: 4-day-10-hour day. Company provides uniform, safety equipment including body armor, baton, pepper spray, handcuffs, flashlight, and radio.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

