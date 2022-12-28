Security Officer

Hiring Immediately!!! Great opportunity for someone who is interested in law enforcement and/or appreciates working with the public focused on safety and security.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:



Responsible for protecting guests, employees and company assets by monitoring and patrolling the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk facilities, anticipating potential incidents.

Perform public relations duties and act as an information source for guests.

Protect guests and company assets in a professional and friendly manner.

Patrol and inspect assigned areas by foot, bicycle, vehicle, or Segway checking for suspicious or unusual conditions.

Recognize potential and existing problems and take rapid, calm, and appropriate action.

Pursue, apprehend, detain, and arrest suspects, as directed.

Manage large crowds in a firm and friendly manner.

Provide first aid, CPR and use an AED as needed.

Conduct and complete incident investigation and other written reports.

Assist and cooperate with local law enforcement agencies in difficult, potentially violent situations.

Operate electronic access control and CCTV systems.

Crime prevention, preserve and report criminal behavior.

HOURS: All new officers go through a 5-weekend Academy. After successfully completing the Academy weekend work through late Spring. Late Spring to Labor Day full time hours. Work week: 4-day-10-hour day. Company provides uniform, safety equipment including body armor, baton, pepper spray, handcuffs, flashlight, and radio.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.